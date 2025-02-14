Over the course of his career, Alan Cumming has been many things. He's been a cabaret star and the star of "Cabaret," a Bond villain and a superhero, an author, and a business owner. However, Cumming believes his multifaceted career was born out of necessity. "When I was younger, I felt more pressure to be a certain type," he told Wussy Magazine. "But it wasn't even so much that people were saying 'be a type' – it's just that they didn't quite know what to make of me. So I've always just done what I wanted."

Advertisement

That attitude has taken him from the Scottish highlands to the glittering lights of New York City and back again. He was born in difficult circumstances and now leads one of the most successful shows on television, a transformation that has taken many years and many evolutions to get quite right. This is the stunning transformation of "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming.