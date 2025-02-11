Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries To One Up Don Jr.'s New Romance With Not-So-Subtle PDA Of Her Own
Another day, another Kimberly Guilfoyle drama. The new U.S. ambassador to Greece may have (officially) split from her fiancé a couple of months ago — and Donald Trump Jr. has since, very publicly, moved on with Bettina Anderson — but the former couple are still connected, recently hanging out as friends at The Club at Admirals Cove's annual street fair with at least two of Don Jr.'s kids. But that was then and this is now. After her post on social media for Don Jr.'s birthday just last month heartbreakingly hinted that Guilfoyle couldn't let go, the former Fox News host is giving her best "thank u, next" and teasing a possible new suitor in her life. On her Instagram Story, Guilfoyle posted a shot of a bouquet of bright pink roses from Miami luxury floral delivery Le Boutique Royal.
Tantalizingly, it looks like she was sent their "Signature Sweet Pink Rose Box," which notably retails for a whopping $250. The only caption for the photo was a big "thank you," followed by two pink heart emojis. No mushy or corny message, no person or business tagged, which basically means she's pulling the oldest trick in the book: Trying to make her ex jealous. Not sharing who the flowers are from is an obvious sign Guilfoyle is trying to hint that someone special sent them. It's the equivalent of posting lovey-dovey song lyrics as a Facebook caption followed by the dramatic phrase, "Don't ask."
Was the post meant as a form of retaliation against Don Jr.'s new girlfriend?
Good for Kimberly Guilfoyle for at least trying to make it look like she's moved on to greener pastures. But we all know that Donald Trump Jr. still has a hold on her. In fact, several Trump insiders even hinted that Guilfoyle isn't handling the split as well as it seems. As a result, it's entirely possible that the mysterious flowers post was in response to Bettina Anderson's subtle flex on Guilfoyle with her lavish Valentine's Day plans. The socialite recently shared a photo on her Instagram Story of tasty goodies from Portage Foods, which promotes their high end quality caviar, smoked fish, and gift sets.
Her package seemingly included the Grand Caviar Tasting Set, which costs a little less than $1,000. She captioned the pic simply "Ready for Valentine's Day," with both the clinking champagne glasses and white heart emojis. Guilfoyle may have seen that post, thought, "Oh heck no," and decided to share her own little romantic photo. After all, as a source dished to People, she was watching the new couple like a hawk at Donald Trump's inauguration.
"Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the insider revealed. "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended." With any luck, if there is a new mystery man in the former Fox News host's life, she makes a statement by hard launching him on Valentine's Day.