Kimberly Guilfoyle Tries To One Up Don Jr.'s New Romance With Not-So-Subtle PDA Of Her Own

Another day, another Kimberly Guilfoyle drama. The new U.S. ambassador to Greece may have (officially) split from her fiancé a couple of months ago — and Donald Trump Jr. has since, very publicly, moved on with Bettina Anderson — but the former couple are still connected, recently hanging out as friends at The Club at Admirals Cove's annual street fair with at least two of Don Jr.'s kids. But that was then and this is now. After her post on social media for Don Jr.'s birthday just last month heartbreakingly hinted that Guilfoyle couldn't let go, the former Fox News host is giving her best "thank u, next" and teasing a possible new suitor in her life. On her Instagram Story, Guilfoyle posted a shot of a bouquet of bright pink roses from Miami luxury floral delivery Le Boutique Royal.

@kimberlyguilfoyle / Instagram

Tantalizingly, it looks like she was sent their "Signature Sweet Pink Rose Box," which notably retails for a whopping $250. The only caption for the photo was a big "thank you," followed by two pink heart emojis. No mushy or corny message, no person or business tagged, which basically means she's pulling the oldest trick in the book: Trying to make her ex jealous. Not sharing who the flowers are from is an obvious sign Guilfoyle is trying to hint that someone special sent them. It's the equivalent of posting lovey-dovey song lyrics as a Facebook caption followed by the dramatic phrase, "Don't ask."