Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Subtly Flexes On Kimberly Guilfoyle With Lavish Valentine's Day Plans
It's been a rough romantic season for Kimberly Guilfoyle. After Donald Trump Jr. finally admitted they had split, Guilfoyle was shuttled off to Greece to be the American Ambassador. However, this has not kept her from keeping an eye on Don Jr. and his new much younger girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. Skulking around January's Inauguration Day ceremonies, insiders mentioned that Guilfoyle hasn't been taking the breakup as well as she's trying to convince everyone she is. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, Anderson is not only dating Don Jr., but is also notorious for bragging about her lavish life on social media.
On February 6, Anderson posted an Instagram story showing off a delivery box full of luxe items with the caption "Ready for Valentine's Day." The tasty goods in the snap were from high end grocery retailer Portage Foods, which specializes in caviar as well as smoked and cured fish. It appears as if Anderson sprung for the Grand Caviar Tasting Set which sits at a cool $975, as well as a few other smoked salmon and cracker sets, each about $100.
This isn't Anderson's first time flaunting an elaborate gift on social media that involves Don Jr. either. There was the time she bragged about a large bouquet of flowers from a mystery suitor that turned out to be the man himself. Guilfoyle is sure to be reeling from this display, as it's quite the divergence from the types of Valentine's she and Don Jr. spent together.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated Valentine's Day differently
Before Donald Trump Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his new girlfriend, the two were romantically linked for several years — or at the very least, stuck in a never-ending engagement. Like any couple settled in their ways, it appears that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. kept their Valentine's celebrations a little bit more down-home. Per Page Six, when Don Jr. wasn't taking Guilfoyle fishing and hunting (and joking about forcing her to learn how to clean all the fish she caught), he was barely planning anything steamy. Saying of their Valentine's plans at the time, "I'm probably more of a fisherman than I am a romantic, not to say that you can't do both ... We're just going to hang out."
It looks like new girlfriend Bettina Anderson realized she and Guilfoyle have more in common than they realized, and decided to take a page from Don Jr.'s playbook. Except instead of catching and gutting her own salmon, she opted to drop over a thousand dollars on fancy fish to be delivered to her door. As much as it might appear that she's down to keep the romantic holiday low-key, Anderson has yet to hint as to where the duo will be eating all that caviar.