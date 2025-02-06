Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Subtly Flexes On Kimberly Guilfoyle With Lavish Valentine's Day Plans

It's been a rough romantic season for Kimberly Guilfoyle. After Donald Trump Jr. finally admitted they had split, Guilfoyle was shuttled off to Greece to be the American Ambassador. However, this has not kept her from keeping an eye on Don Jr. and his new much younger girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. Skulking around January's Inauguration Day ceremonies, insiders mentioned that Guilfoyle hasn't been taking the breakup as well as she's trying to convince everyone she is. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, Anderson is not only dating Don Jr., but is also notorious for bragging about her lavish life on social media.

On February 6, Anderson posted an Instagram story showing off a delivery box full of luxe items with the caption "Ready for Valentine's Day." The tasty goods in the snap were from high end grocery retailer Portage Foods, which specializes in caviar as well as smoked and cured fish. It appears as if Anderson sprung for the Grand Caviar Tasting Set which sits at a cool $975, as well as a few other smoked salmon and cracker sets, each about $100.

This isn't Anderson's first time flaunting an elaborate gift on social media that involves Don Jr. either. There was the time she bragged about a large bouquet of flowers from a mystery suitor that turned out to be the man himself. Guilfoyle is sure to be reeling from this display, as it's quite the divergence from the types of Valentine's she and Don Jr. spent together.

