Harry & Meghan's Divorce Distraction Stunts At 2025 Invictus Games Have Eyes Rolling
It's never a good look to make a charitable event all about oneself –- but that's what some people think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex did at the Invictus Games. The two love birds turned up the PDA to cringe-worthy levels at the 2025 games held in Vancouver, Canada. The PDA took place in the midst of divorce rumors and seemed perfectly timed to remind us that the two are still very much in love. Not only did the two steal a very public kiss in the bleachers, but Harry even followed up Michael Bublé's performance at the event by inviting a nervous-looking Meghan to sing with him on stage –- though the Duchess of Sussex playfully rejected him. The jovial-looking Harry may have felt at home given that he founded the Invictus Games as a means for international servicemen and women to use the athletic event to recover from trauma incurred from their service. But it only made him and Meghan cheesing for the cameras feel more put on, despite Harry having plenty to say about the divorce rumors.
The internet was also sighing at the royal couple's pandering performance. One user requested a shift in focus, asking the Invictus Games: "Can we see pictures of the athletes competing and the veterans. I think that is the point of the games." One annoyed user posted, "I'm surprised that they are not sitting on thrones on a riser!!" And another user believed they still looked in love, albeit at the wrong event, posting: "This so so cringe. These look like two teenagers in a date, not a charity event for veterans. Shame on them." Whether they were carefully crafting a PR spin operation or Harry and Meghan just didn't get the memo. people agreed that the couple were doing way too much.
The divorce rumors they've been battling
The unified front at the Invictus Games came on the heels of intensifying rumors that the royal couple's romance may be on the rocks. In January, Vanity Fair reported on a rumor that Meghan Markle's team floated a staggering "what if" to a book publisher as to whether they would have any interest in buying a book about Meghan's hypothetical divorce from Harry. While the hypothetical book was proposed years ago, and the outlet noted that there was no written proposal or evidence of the offer, the mere idea that a "post-divorce" book was even thought about makes it seem like the marriage may have been on unsteady ground for some time.
There was also the suspicious public acknowledgement that Harry and Meghan would be splitting their brands, with the Daily Mail reporting a source saying that "they will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate." Similarly, a source told People that "it's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," which would allow Meghan to pursue her more commercially minded projects while Harry focused on more charitable activities. And while the two may certainly have their own endeavors, any notion of diverging interests has only fanned the flames that the couple might have divorce on the horizon. And despite Harry trying to shut down the rumors, we feel like those rumors might have been a big reason why they put on such a show at his big event.