Harry & Meghan's Divorce Distraction Stunts At 2025 Invictus Games Have Eyes Rolling

It's never a good look to make a charitable event all about oneself –- but that's what some people think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex did at the Invictus Games. The two love birds turned up the PDA to cringe-worthy levels at the 2025 games held in Vancouver, Canada. The PDA took place in the midst of divorce rumors and seemed perfectly timed to remind us that the two are still very much in love. Not only did the two steal a very public kiss in the bleachers, but Harry even followed up Michael Bublé's performance at the event by inviting a nervous-looking Meghan to sing with him on stage –- though the Duchess of Sussex playfully rejected him. The jovial-looking Harry may have felt at home given that he founded the Invictus Games as a means for international servicemen and women to use the athletic event to recover from trauma incurred from their service. But it only made him and Meghan cheesing for the cameras feel more put on, despite Harry having plenty to say about the divorce rumors.

The internet was also sighing at the royal couple's pandering performance. One user requested a shift in focus, asking the Invictus Games: "Can we see pictures of the athletes competing and the veterans. I think that is the point of the games." One annoyed user posted, "I'm surprised that they are not sitting on thrones on a riser!!" And another user believed they still looked in love, albeit at the wrong event, posting: "This so so cringe. These look like two teenagers in a date, not a charity event for veterans. Shame on them." Whether they were carefully crafting a PR spin operation or Harry and Meghan just didn't get the memo. people agreed that the couple were doing way too much.