RFK Jr. & Trump's Ex Marla Maples Seem To Have One Major Thing In Common
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marla Maples both played a big part in President Donald Trump's life. RFK Jr., who used to hate Trump before joining his inner circle, was nominated to be his Secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Maples is mother of Tiffany Trump and was Trump's second wife. One is part of Trump's past, the other is part of his future.
However, the duo actually seem to have one major thing in common besides their connection to the president. It's no secret RFK Jr. is not a fan of Donald's diet, sharing on an episode of "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad" (via Newsweek). Not long after, RFK Jr. was photographed with the president, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr. eating McDonald's on a private jet, looking quite annoyed at the unhealthy food in front of him. The politician said during the Senate confirmation hearings in January 2025 that ultra-processed foods are dangerous. "American kids did not suddenly get gluttonous and lazy," he said. "Something is poisoning them" (via Time). If confirmed as HHS secretary, RFK Jr. vowed to do something about this issue and stop it from continuing.
Maples showed her support for RFK Jr.'s initiative and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement at the hearing, telling Fox News Digital, "I have to support America's health, our children's health... We suffered [for] so long with what they're putting in our food supply without having consent on what we're getting medically."
Marla Maples backs RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary
Marla Maples is a co-founder of Global Wellness Forum, an organization that is about "individual autonomy," through health, be it food, medical, or spiritual-related. Clearly, Maples is passionate about all things health, and believes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the answer to making the country healthier.
"We're going to be helping support Bobby and Bobby's initiatives in the government... making sure there's a way we can bring teams together to support what he's going to be doing in the government, so we can support the community," she added in her Fox News Digital interview. Just like RFK Jr. backed Donald Trump for POTUS, Maples is backing RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary.
Maples shared on Instagram in a collaboration with the Global Wellness Forum that RFK Jr.'s confirmation vote is happening on February 12. She wrote as part of a lengthy caption, "[We're] one step closer to reforming our food systems and reducing toxic additives and chemicals."