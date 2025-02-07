Kendrick Lamar has climbed to the pinnacle of the music industry, and he's got the hardware to prove it. Thanks to such hits as "Humble," "Like That," and 2024's "Not Like Us," Lamar can boast of winning 22 Grammy Awards (from a whopping 57 nominations). He's also no slouch when it comes to the Billboard charts, hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 five times — and counting — while his 2017 hit "Love" spent a staggering 40 weeks on that chart. Oh, and he has a Pulitzer.

Lamar has been in the headlines at the start of 2025, not just for his long-simmering feud with Canadian rapper Drake. In February, he will be in front of his biggest audience to date when he takes to the stage at the Super Dome in New Orleans for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

From humble beginnings in Compton to the heights of superstardom, it's been an amazing journey that's far from over. To find out more, keep on reading to experience Kendrick Lamar's complete transformation.