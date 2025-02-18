Who Is Elon Musk Dating? What We Know About His Private Love Life
Elon Musk single-handedly defeats the red pill theory that claims money automatically equals luck in love. The unofficial president has dated many famous women over the years but never seems to be able to make it work in the long run. However, he is reportedly trying again and is now supposedly dating a new woman: One of the mothers of Musk's three children, Shivon Zilis, who is also an executive at Neuralink Corp. If "three kids" and "new" relationship sound contradictory, they're not — at least, not for the SpaceX co-founder.
Despite already having enough kids to fill half a hockey team, the pair maintains that they've never been in a romantic relationship. The kids were reportedly the result of two different IVF treatments; a set of twins born in 2021 and another child who followed in 2024. But here's where it gets interesting: Musk chose his totally platonic co-parent as his date to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration dinner. They made the rounds together at the event, and Zilis was even caught on camera giving Musk goo-goo eyes while he spoke.
The multiple shots of her adoring gazes reminded us of what she said after the news broke that Musk had fathered twins with his company executive: "If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f***** easy decision," (via E! News). The bottom line? Their relationship may be platonic, but we reckon at least one of the parties involved wants that to change.
Is Elon Musk a toxic romantic partner?
None of Elon Musk's partners have written a tell-all about dating him (yet). But, over the years, the controversial billionaire has given us plenty of glimpses into what he's like as a partner, whether intentionally or otherwise. For instance, in a rather bizarre Rolling Stone interview, in 2017, Musk was pretty open about his love life. If that year rings a bell, it's because Musk was fresh off his breakup from actor Amber Heard. "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad," he admitted right off the bat. "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks."
At first, the Tesla co-founder's statements read like genuine heartbreak. That is, until they take a more desperate turn. "Is there anybody you think I should date? It's so hard for me to even meet people," he asked interviewer Neil Strauss, adding, "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate." When Strauss gently advised that searching for love mid-heartbreak might not be the best idea, Musk disclosed that he couldn't be satisfied with his life otherwise.
Then came an even more revealing confession: "Going to sleep alone kills me. [...] Being in a big empty house, the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there, no one on the pillow next to you." While it's tempting to roll your eyes at the tech billionaire's "Oh, I'm so rich, poor me" statements, it's a sobering reminder that even the most successful people can be unlucky in love.