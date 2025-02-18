Who Is Elon Musk Dating? What We Know About His Private Love Life

Elon Musk single-handedly defeats the red pill theory that claims money automatically equals luck in love. The unofficial president has dated many famous women over the years but never seems to be able to make it work in the long run. However, he is reportedly trying again and is now supposedly dating a new woman: One of the mothers of Musk's three children, Shivon Zilis, who is also an executive at Neuralink Corp. If "three kids" and "new" relationship sound contradictory, they're not — at least, not for the SpaceX co-founder.

Despite already having enough kids to fill half a hockey team, the pair maintains that they've never been in a romantic relationship. The kids were reportedly the result of two different IVF treatments; a set of twins born in 2021 and another child who followed in 2024. But here's where it gets interesting: Musk chose his totally platonic co-parent as his date to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration dinner. They made the rounds together at the event, and Zilis was even caught on camera giving Musk goo-goo eyes while he spoke.

The multiple shots of her adoring gazes reminded us of what she said after the news broke that Musk had fathered twins with his company executive: "If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f***** easy decision," (via E! News). The bottom line? Their relationship may be platonic, but we reckon at least one of the parties involved wants that to change.

