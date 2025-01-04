The One Word Elon Musk Used To Describe His Contentious Romance With Amber Heard
As notable as Elon Musk's position as Tesla's CEO — and his strangely significant power in politics — is, the friend of President-elect Donald Trump has equally made headlines for his very public relationships with women. Elon's marriage to Talulah Riley was the first to spark curiosity from the public — the couple married and divorced twice in the span of six years. In 2018, the SpaceX founder began dating musician Grimes, with whom he had three children: son X Æ A-Xii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus. His relationship with Amber Heard was equally publicized, with many people speculating that Musk is the father of Heard's children. Walter Isaacson's biography on Elon revealed exactly how the pair felt about their relationship after their 2017 split.
Isaacson's book, fittingly titled "Elon Musk," chronicles Elon's prosperous achievements through numerous business ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, and the neurotech company, Neuralink. Parts of the biography are centered around Elon's personal life as well, including his relationship with Heard. Both parties explained their feelings in the book, with Elon having one word for their relationship: "brutal."
The tech mogul's brother Kimbal Musk went even further as he described Heard as "so toxic" and "a nightmare," which are traits he considered to be flames, and Musk the moth. The women Elon dated were often as lethal as they were "beautiful," according to Kimbal. "I am often a fool, but especially for love," Elon told Isaacson in the biography.
How Amber Heard feels about Elon Musk after their breakup
When the pair initially broke things off in 2017, they chalked it up to long-distance being the main issue. "The timing wasn't good for them," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming ["Aquaman"] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."
Considering what Elon Musk told Walter Isaacson about their tumultuous relationship, one might assume that he and Amber Heard are not on the best of terms. However, according to Heard, the two are friends. "I love him very much," Heard told Isaacson. "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." In 2018, after their breakup, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter: "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values." She added, "I have so much respect for him."
The unlikely friendship even prompted Musk to salvage Heard's acting career when her name was nearly blacklisted from Hollywood after the high-profile defamation case between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to Variety, Musk sent a scathing email to Warner Bros. warning them not to fire Heard from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."