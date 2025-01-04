The One Word Elon Musk Used To Describe His Contentious Romance With Amber Heard

When the pair initially broke things off in 2017, they chalked it up to long-distance being the main issue. "The timing wasn't good for them," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming ["Aquaman"] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

Considering what Elon Musk told Walter Isaacson about their tumultuous relationship, one might assume that he and Amber Heard are not on the best of terms. However, according to Heard, the two are friends. "I love him very much," Heard told Isaacson. "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." In 2018, after their breakup, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter: "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values." She added, "I have so much respect for him."

The unlikely friendship even prompted Musk to salvage Heard's acting career when her name was nearly blacklisted from Hollywood after the high-profile defamation case between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to Variety, Musk sent a scathing email to Warner Bros. warning them not to fire Heard from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

