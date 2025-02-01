The Lavish Life Of The Today Show's Craig Melvin

The public's interest in the real-life partners and family members of news anchors is just as strong as the interest in the broadcasters themselves. "Today" host Craig Melvin is married with two kids. His wife Lindsay Czarniak is a television broadcaster and works for ESPN. The couple share children Delano and Sybil Melvin and live together in a lavish family home in Westport, Connecticut, worth an estimated $6.2 million. Melvin's home is over 9,000 square feet and boasts a number of special features and high-end amenities. The house's original listing described it as an "exquisitely detailed showhouse" (via Realtor.com), but the family of four has made it a "showhome."

Both Melvin and Czarniak offer glimpses of their home via their social media pages. In the background of many videos and pictures, stunning hardwood floors and unique light fixtures can be seen throughout the coastal house, and many of the most expensive features can be found in the basement. Melvin's family home includes a full CrossFit gym in the lower ground floor as well as a bar and a home theater where he can unwind with family.

The six bedroom house has three half baths and an outdoor area that is just as impressive as the mansion itself. With a basketball court and pool, there are always ways to keep his kids entertained. As if that were not enough, the family's coastal home is just a short drive from a sandy beach. Melvin's work commute may be longer than if he lived in New York City, but the space the home offers seems to make up for it.

