The Lavish Life Of The Today Show's Craig Melvin
Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, and raised mostly by his working-class mother, journalist and news anchor Craig Melvin was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. In fact, his mother worked multiple jobs in order to keep food on the table while his father was often absent and struggling with addiction. In an interview with the "Today" show, Melvin spoke of his mother during his childhood, saying "I know how much she sacrificed for us, for our family." Perhaps that is why today, Melvin remains grateful for all the opportunities he has been afforded, including his major career achievements.
Craig Melvin replaced longtime "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb on January 13, 2025. He now stars alongside Savannah Guthrie on the popular weekday news and talk show. As previous host of the morning show, Hoda Kotb had a staggeringly high paycheck of reportedly $20 million a year, per Us Weekly. Melvin's salary from NBC is also a higher annual amount than many people may see in their entire lifetimes. The show's new co-lead anchor was worth approximately $14 million as of 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth, and his latest promotion at his high profile job is sure to increase his net worth even more. Melvin has interviewed everyone from pop culture icons like Donna Kelce to politicians and those affected by the Charleston church shooting. Despite his high-profile job, Craig Melvin remains down to earth, yet there is no question that like many celebrities, he lives a lavish lifestyle.
Craig Melvin's mansion is worth over $6 million
The public's interest in the real-life partners and family members of news anchors is just as strong as the interest in the broadcasters themselves. "Today" host Craig Melvin is married with two kids. His wife Lindsay Czarniak is a television broadcaster and works for ESPN. The couple share children Delano and Sybil Melvin and live together in a lavish family home in Westport, Connecticut, worth an estimated $6.2 million. Melvin's home is over 9,000 square feet and boasts a number of special features and high-end amenities. The house's original listing described it as an "exquisitely detailed showhouse" (via Realtor.com), but the family of four has made it a "showhome."
Both Melvin and Czarniak offer glimpses of their home via their social media pages. In the background of many videos and pictures, stunning hardwood floors and unique light fixtures can be seen throughout the coastal house, and many of the most expensive features can be found in the basement. Melvin's family home includes a full CrossFit gym in the lower ground floor as well as a bar and a home theater where he can unwind with family.
The six bedroom house has three half baths and an outdoor area that is just as impressive as the mansion itself. With a basketball court and pool, there are always ways to keep his kids entertained. As if that were not enough, the family's coastal home is just a short drive from a sandy beach. Melvin's work commute may be longer than if he lived in New York City, but the space the home offers seems to make up for it.
The Today broadcaster splurges on bourbon
Craig Melvin makes use of all the amenities in his multi-million dollar mansion, including the bar. While some celebrities splurge on bottles of fine wine, Melvin keeps his bar stocked with his liquor of choice: bourbon. In an interview with Garden & Gun, the news anchor spoke of his love for "the brown nectar of the gods," as he calls it.
"I usually keep about 25 or 30 different [bottles] on my bar in my basement," he told the outlet. "But what I'm loving right now is Forbidden by Marianne Eaves." One bottle of Forbidden bourbon retails for $149.99. The broadcast journalist even did a profile of the master distiller on "Today" which was how he found out about the brand. "The bottle was beautiful, and I was struck by that. And then I started tasting it was like, 'Oh my God, this is perfectly balanced,'" Melvin told Garden & Gun.
To celebrate his work promotion in November 2024, Melvin's fellow "Today" co-workers shared a toast with the new co-lead anchor. On the "Today" show's Instagram page, the network shared a picture of the group raising their glasses together. The drink of choice? Melvin's favorite, a glass of bourbon. In a snapshot post-drink, his coworkers scrunched their noses at the taste. "Congrats, Craig ... but maybe champagne next time?" the caption read. The bottle may retail for a high amount, but the look on the professionals' faces on live television was priceless.
Craig Melvin attends swanky White House events
When he's not working or enjoying a glass of high-quality bourbon in his private basement bar, Craig Melvin is often a guest at luxurious parties and gatherings. Melvin has attended private parties much of the public may not even be aware of. One such invitation-only event was a holiday dinner hosted in Washington D.C. at the White House. In 2024, Melvin, alongside his wife Lindsay Czarniak, were in attendance at the elaborate event where caterers were seen passing around trays of food and drinks. The halls were decked with fresh evergreen trees and hundreds of festive holiday ornamentation.
Czarniak shared some images of the stunning backdrops from the special night on Instagram. "Will never forget this night in DC!" she wrote. "Some of my favorite magical moments." Both Czarniak and Melvin express gratitude at the opportunities afforded them.
Melvin sported a tailored suit and tie for the fancy occasion, and his wife glimmered in white sequins that matched the White House's sparkling holiday lights. In another image Czarniak shared of the occasion, decorations decked every inch of the iconic building. The couple posed as photographers captured all the luxury of the night and high-profile guests mingled. The holiday event was far from Melvin's first time as a guest at the White House. He previously attended The White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2024 with fellow cast members of the "Today" show.
Craig Melvin has performed alongside his favorite musician
As a journalist, Craig Melvin's line of work lends itself to many one-of-a-kind opportunities and luxury experiences. Most people can only dream of singing alongside their favorite musical artist or band. Yet Melvin got the coveted opportunity to actually be part of his favorite band, if only for a few moments. Thanks to his job, he was given the chance to perform with his favorite artist, Darius Rucker, from the band Hootie & the Blowfish.
Speaking with the publication Garden & Gun, Melvin reflected on the musical memory. "A few years ago, we were doing a story with Darius [Rucker] and he let me sing a little bit during sound check — and then promptly cut me off. It was fair, I was off key." Melvin took the opportunity to literally live out his childhood dreams and perform a few verses of one of his favorite songs on a "Today" segment. During another of the band's concerts, the famous journalist was invited up onstage and even played the tambourine next to his musical idol.
Craig Melvin has an impressive car collection
When it comes to cars, Craig Melvin's collection contains vehicles that are functional and others that are just for fun. Among his prized collection are a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, both of which are high-end sports cars that retail for over $100,000 each. Even with their hefty price tags, those are not the most expensive cars the "Today" host has owned. Melvin's most expensive and lavish car is the Aston Martin DB11. The state-of-the-art automobile costs approximately $217,000 and is the epitome of luxury.
Rumor has it that Melvin's favorite car is the electric car the Tesla Model S, a luxury vehicle that starts around $73,490. Melvin also owns classic cars alongside his luxury car collection. Some models, like his Chevrolet Camaro, are heavily sought after among car collectors and could fetch a pretty penny at auction. Additionally, the news broadcaster owns a 1960s vintage Ford Mustang, a model that could sell for upwards of $30,000 in good condition.
Melvin's love of cars is so great that he even included an old car as a prop for part of his Halloween costume one year. In 2024, he donned a letterman jacket and posed on a vintage light blue Chevy as Axel Foley from the action film "Beverly Hills Cop."
Craig Melvin treats himself and his family to luxury vacations
Lavish vacations are far from unusual when it comes to jet-setting celebrities and their loved ones, and Craig Melvin is no exception. Melvin took his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children on a beach getaway before his new prestigious job as lead co-anchor of the "Today" show.The father of two ended 2024 by enjoying some rest and relaxation before heading back to his fast-paced New York City job.
Melvin shared snapshots on Instagram of his family frolicking on pristine beaches in sunny weather. "Got away for a few days to celebrate new beginnings," Melvin wrote in the caption, and also took time to wish his followers all the best. "Here's to a happy new year to you and your tribe from the Melvins. May it be a year filled with health, smiles, laughter, happiness, and peace beyond."
Among his many trips for pleasure, Melvin has also vacationed in the sunny Caribbean. In the beginning of 2024, Melvin and his family of four left the cold east coast winter behind in favor of sun soaked beaches. Thanks to both his and his wife's high salary jobs, the family took a luxurious trip to the Caribbean and enjoyed the crystal clear waters and white sand beaches that most of us can only dream about.
Craig Melvin dines at expensive restaurants
Craig Melvin has an appreciation for fine dining as well as top shelf bourbon. It's typically commonplace for celebrities to indulge in pricey dinners, and Melvin doesn't have to venture far for an elaborate meal. He enjoys all that the Manhattan restaurant scene has to offer, often dining in the heart of the city near the NBC studios in Rockefeller Plaza where he works.
One of the newscaster's favorite restaurants in the metropolitan city known for its culinary delights is Del Frisco's Grille. Located steps away from the "Today" studios, the four-and-a-half-star luxury restaurant and bar specializes in high-quality seafood and meat alongside top-shelf spirits and elaborate cocktails. The restaurant serves premium steak and has a $85 bone-in ribeye dish on the menu. On average, a full meal at Del Frisco's Grille costs between $50-$100 per person. The bar offers sophisticated cocktails, with an old fashioned priced at a whopping $26.
To maintain the upscale atmosphere, the establishment maintains a strict dress code and requires proper attire; the dress code prohibits athletic clothes, sleeveless shirts, and hats. Celebrity sightings are par for the course at the steak chain restaurant. In past years, public figures like sports stars and actors were spotted dining at various locations in cities across the United States. For the prestigious clientele like Melvin, the gourmet meals and top tier service at Del Frisco's are worth the price.
Craig Melvin had a lavish 40th birthday
When it comes to celebrations, celebrities often spare no expense. Such was the case with Craig Melvin's birthday celebration in May 2019. For the news anchor's 40th birthday, his wife Lindsay Czarniak threw him a lavish party to celebrate his four decades of life.
Melvin's party was 1920s themed, and his guests did not shy away from the opportunity to dress up. Party-goers arrived in high fashion of the era, like glittering dresses, feather boas, and expensive suits with bow ties. The event featured a private bar, and Melvin and his guests enjoyed karaoke throughout the night. Czarniak arranged for her husband's name to be illuminated in lights with huge letters, and he enjoyed a cigar for the occasion. The cake for the party was a far cry from a store bought sheet cake as a custom bourbon barrel cake was served at the birthday bash. A private photographer was hired to capture the lively evening, and there was also a photo booth in a retro van. His wife got her hair and makeup professionally done for the occasion — expenses most working-class people cannot justify for a birthday.
Melvin's co-workers were also in attendance along with his friends and family. The news anchor expressed his gratitude on "Today" for everyone in attendance. "I got emotional," he said of the party. "To see all of the people you care about most in this world, assembled in one place, and it wasn't a funeral!" Melvin joked.
The news anchor wears designer clothes
Like most people who have a career on television, Craig Melvin keeps up with his appearance. Both on and off the set, Melvin stays fashionable in designer clothes and shoes. His style is relatively laid back as he does not typically wear flashy accessories or clothing. Yet the price tags in his wardrobe are still higher than some people may spend on clothes for themselves in a whole year.
Some articles of clothing are simple tops from department stores like Walmart, but the majority of his clothing are high-end pieces. When it comes to outerwear, the journalist shells out for luxury (and warmth). One such winter coat in his closet is a gray Mackage peacoat. The fitted wool herringbone jacket retails for $1,117 at Nordstrom. Melvin also owns multiple luxury Merino Wool sweaters to keep him comfortable and warm during outdoor filming. In a televised interview from 2024, the broadcaster donned a pair of light tan Ermenegildo Zegna suede shoes. The Italian-made slip-on sneakers may not look like anything special, but they retail for approximately $956.