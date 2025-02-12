Christina Haack Repeats Same Pattern With Tarek El Moussa & New BF That Sent Josh Hall Packing
Christina Haack has certainly had her fair share of ups and downs in love. The HGTV star recently went through a painful and public separation from ex-husband Josh Hall that took place over the course of filming her current show "The Flip Off." Whereas there were several red flags in Haack's relationship with Hall, what really sent him over the edge was his lingering insecurities over Haack's friendship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. For better or for worse, Haack has a habit of bringing her new partners around her ex, and this appears to be something she has no intention of stopping.
Whereas Hall wasn't able to keep his big feelings under wraps, resulting in an on-air outburst that can be seen in a promotional clip of the show, Haack and El Moussa have a working relationship that seems fairly positive. It's to the point that just days after officially announcing her new beau, businessman Christopher Larocca, Haack is already organizing a double date between herself, Larocca, El Moussa, and the latter's wife Heather El Moussa. Notably, Haack and the El Moussas all co-star together on "The Flip Off" and have their own HGTV legacies. Watching Haack repeat the behavior that contributed to her divorce is interesting, although there may be a good reason for it.
Christina Haack is vetting her new boyfriend
When HGTV stars Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather El Moussa were spotted on a double date along with Haack's new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, it definitely turned some heads. The group was spotted at Nobu, a Newport Beach, California restaurant, and all seemed to greet each other with a sense of happiness and ease. One thing that Haack's exes can say about her is that she moves fast, as just six months after divorcing Josh Hall she's found a new man. Taking to Instagram to hard launch her relationship, Haack captioned the new boyfriend reveal, "Some plane flights must be hard posted."
However, going on the double date was more than just once again bringing a new man around her ex Tarek. It seems that Tarek and Heather are invested in helping Haack find love. When asked about helping Haack find a new man, Heather went so far as to say, "[Tarek and I] just talked about that, actually, that we should screen all of the next guys, so I feel like we'd be good judges ... We are up for the challenge." (via People).
It seems like Haack is eager to take them up on the offer, with this double date happening on a quick timeline. Hopefully, Haack is keeping the advice her children gave her in mind and choosing to find a man who will treat her well — or one that can at least pass the Tarek-and-Heather test.