Christina Haack Repeats Same Pattern With Tarek El Moussa & New BF That Sent Josh Hall Packing

When HGTV stars Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather El Moussa were spotted on a double date along with Haack's new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, it definitely turned some heads. The group was spotted at Nobu, a Newport Beach, California restaurant, and all seemed to greet each other with a sense of happiness and ease. One thing that Haack's exes can say about her is that she moves fast, as just six months after divorcing Josh Hall she's found a new man. Taking to Instagram to hard launch her relationship, Haack captioned the new boyfriend reveal, "Some plane flights must be hard posted."

However, going on the double date was more than just once again bringing a new man around her ex Tarek. It seems that Tarek and Heather are invested in helping Haack find love. When asked about helping Haack find a new man, Heather went so far as to say, "[Tarek and I] just talked about that, actually, that we should screen all of the next guys, so I feel like we'd be good judges ... We are up for the challenge." (via People).

It seems like Haack is eager to take them up on the offer, with this double date happening on a quick timeline. Hopefully, Haack is keeping the advice her children gave her in mind and choosing to find a man who will treat her well — or one that can at least pass the Tarek-and-Heather test.

