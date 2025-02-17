Red Flags In Jeremy Allen White's Relationships
While Jeremy Allen White's transformation over the years might be stunning, the same cannot be said for White's messy relationship history. It's not that he has dated all that many women (the list currently stands at five, as of this writing), it's simply that his relationships all seem to have a flair for the dramatic — not in a good way — and all end up in a fiery, headline-making blaze.
White is best-known for his portrayal of Lip Gallagher in "Shameless" by longtime fans, but in recent years, he became a household name when he was cast as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear." The BBC has dubbed White's character in the show as "TV's greatest emotional villain" and a "troubled anti-hero." And people love him. But White's anti-hero antics might follow him off-screen, especially when it comes to his relationships. When he joined the cast of "The Bear," White's already thriving career skyrocketed, but his marriage to ex-wife Addison Timlin was in shambles. "If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence," White told People in 2024. But according to sources who spoke to Life & Style, White is very appreciative of the life he gets to live: "He counts his blessings often. He knows he's a lucky guy. He'll also tell you he's been to hell and back" (via Yahoo).
While speaking to GQ in 2023, White admitted that life's been a rollercoaster ride, especially after his marriage ended: "It's been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows." Those who have been keeping an eye on the actor's relationships have noticed some glaring red flags, some of which might be the reason for White's turbulent relationship history.
His first marriage barely lasted four years
Jeremy Allen White's marriage to Addison Timlin definitely makes it onto the list of the shortest celebrity marriages. The couple's union barely lasted four years after their October 2019 nuptials. By May 2023, however, their marriage was dead in the water, prompting Timlin to file for divorce. It came as a bit of a shock to fans — the couple seemed madly in love and knew each other long before they got married. Back in 2020, Timlin shared a post to Instagram to celebrate her 29th birthday, expressing her gratitude toward White and the life they were building together. "I married my best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life," she wrote, then gushed about their daughter. "We have the coolest kid in the world who reveals herself to be a true [weirdo] like her parents more and more every day," Timlin added.
White and his wife made a habit of publicly supporting each other's careers and did so long before they tied the knot. In 2017, White encouraged his Instagram followers to watch Timlin's new film, "Like Me," and when season 1 of "The Bear" premiered, Timlin took to Instagram to offer some praise for her man. "It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breath away. Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart," Timlin wrote. In another post, White called his wife "the gift that keeps on giving."
White admitted to GQ that his divorce from Timlin was heart-wrenching. "That's when I was rocked the hardest and it's taken me a year to find some footing again," he admitted.
Jeremy might have an alcohol problem
He might play the emotionally tortured anti-hero on screen, but Jeremy Allen White has been fighting some demons in real life, too, one of which appears to be alcohol. "Addison's not getting into details, but she's seen some red flags when Jeremy has a few too many, and she doesn't want him drinking or drunk around the children," a source told Life & Style (via Yahoo). "She's just being a cautious mom."
If the source is to be believed, White has a bad track record when it comes to alcohol consumption and, as a result, he has to jump through several hoops just to see his two young children, Ezer and Dolores, getting tested for alcohol daily whenever he has the kids. Not only that, but he also needs to go to therapy and show up for at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week. What's more, his wife Addison Timlin is allowed to require proof that White is keeping his side of the bargain, and should he fail to do so, he won't be allowed to see his kids, with immediate effect.
That said, sources close to the actor told Life & Style that he will jump through as many hoops as needed to ensure he gets to keep seeing his children on a regular basis. "Jeremy loves his daughters and will do whatever it takes to keep them in his life. That's why he agreed to the testing," the source claimed (via Yahoo).
He and his ex-wife Addison Timlin have trust issues
Given Jeremy Allen White's affinity for alcohol and his rising celebrity status, it makes sense that he experienced some serious trust issues in his marriage to fellow actor Addison Timlin, as some sources suggested to Life & Style. "[White] knew he was a big part of the problem," one source alleged. The couple's trust issues are likely why Timlin demanded to have primary physical custody of the couple's two kids. This was a big point of contention during their divorce, with White wanting joint physical custody.
Timlin first filed for divorce in May 2023 and requested sole physical custody, but after some behind-the-scenes negotiations, the couple seemed to have hashed out their differences somewhat. Although Timlin agreed to let White have joint physical custody, there were many conditions set out for White to follow, which included getting an alcohol test every time before his kids were placed in his care. However, even if the actor puts a toe out of line, the public is unlikely to hear about it. The court agreement states that regardless of whatever messiness goes down, everything will remain private. In other words, should White fail to comply in some way, neither party will be allowed to speak about it publicly.
White seems to have tried his best to stick to the custody agreement, telling GQ in November 2023 that he took some time off work to give more of his undivided attention to his girls. "I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down," he said.
His relationship with Timlin was reportedly quite volatile
If anonymous sources are to be believed, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's marriage wasn't exactly healthy. "They loved each other very much, but it was volatile," one such source divulged to Life & Style (via Yahoo). It may or may not be a coincidence that White's marriage imploded at the same time that his career skyrocketed. "Jeremy is a good guy — he just got caught up in bad things, and his stardom didn't help," the source alleged. "The end of his marriage and the possibility of losing his girls was the wake-up call he needed."
While speaking to GQ, White detailed the sudden onslaught of media attention and how he became all too familiar with the ever-present paparazzi after "The Bear" became a success. "They know where I live," White admitted to the magazine. "There was a period where they were just chilling and when I would pull out [of the driveway], they would follow, and when I got home they were there." Of course, the added stress of all the media attention didn't help his crumbling marriage. Even after White and Timlin went their separate ways, the paparazzi stayed. White told GQ how they made an unwelcome appearance at his daughter's football game, which both he and Timlin attended after their divorce became public. White had to plead with the photographers to keep their cameras off his children, but they wouldn't budge.
The paparazzi attention hasn't exactly been good for White's romantic life either, with his public rendezvous in August 2023 with his reported girlfriend Ashley Moore making headlines around the same time as reconciliation rumors circled around him and Timlin.
His busy work schedule is said to have been an issue in his marriage
According to insiders, Jeremy Allen White's busy work schedule for "The Bear" was one of the biggest reasons why his marriage with Addison Timlin imploded. "When Jeremy works, [Timlin] feels emotionally drained," a source told People. "There is still a lot of love between them, though." White's 2023 GQ interview seems to shed some light on why his work on "The Bear" took such an emotional toll on Timlin. As it turns out, the actor previously confessed to the outlet in 2022 (when the show first aired) that he's attracted to roles where the character experiences profound loneliness. "I feel very close to it all the time," he confessed.
This, of course, had a mental impact on White, one he didn't immediately realize translated to his own life as well. He is not a fan of method acting and said he never tried to consciously implement this technique, but he did search for a core emotion to cling to whenever he portrayed a character, and it always happened to be loneliness. "It just feels bad," he confessed, sharing that he had to stop channeling this intense emotion. "If your character's miserable all the time and you're trying to stay really close to something that's very scary and isolating and misunderstood, then is there a little bleed over? Sure."
It appears his wife didn't receive a ton of support from him after their divorce
After Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's divorce became public, the latter took to Instagram to share a candid post that didn't paint her ex-husband in the best light, as it made him look like an absent father to their two daughters. In the original post that Timlin shared online, she said, "Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—ing hard" (via The Daily Mail). This made it seem as if White had checked out for good (at least for the moment; no one can say for sure), but the comment section was soon flooded with angry people who told Timlin she had no right to refer to herself as a single mother since her spouse is still alive and more than capable of providing support. "This is so desperate, as if you don't have a nanny, family, or the father's help," one critic weighed in. "You're a single woman not single mom," another user wrote.
Fast-forward a few hours later, and Timlin changed the first part of her post to read, "Co-parent is not how I pictured it." White never commented on or reacted to his ex-wife's post. Even though Timlin changed the introductory sentence, the rest of her caption remained the same. "It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely," she wrote. "When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful." She also thanked everyone who had helped her navigate that very difficult time, and White's name was notably missing from the list.
White had two rebound relationships after his divorce
If you're looking for red flags in Jeremy Allen White's relationships, his two rebound love affairs that took place mere months after his marriage to Addison TImlin ended are a good place to start. White and Timlin had known each other since 2008 when they worked together on the psychological thriller "Afterschool." The two only became romantically involved in 2013, then they married six years later in 2019, more than a decade after their initial meeting.
One would think it would take White longer than a few months before he started smooching other women in public after divorcing someone he's known for short of 20 years, but surprisingly, the actor was spotted showing some serious PDA while out and about with model Ashley Moore in the streets of Los Angeles in August 2023. "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship, but they're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten," a source dished to Us Weekly after the photographs became tabloid fodder. The real kicker? White and Timlin's divorce proceedings were far from final at the time of the snapshots, so technically, the couple were still legally married.
However, the fling with Moore didn't last very long. By the time October 2023 rolled around, White had moved on with singer Rosalía. The two were spotted on a romantic outing at a farmer's market, and prior to that, they were seen having dinner together. Photographers also captured the pair at a Los Angeles screening of "Wild Things." This fueled romance rumors, especially when White bought Rosalía a giant bouquet of flowers during their trip to the market. When White moves on, it seems he does so pretty fast.
He moved on quickly once again -- and with his costar, no less
Jeremy Allen White was well on his way to building somewhat of a womanizing reputation after his split from Addison Timlin by dating two women in such short succession. However, White's budding romance with Rosalía lasted much longer than expected, with the couple dating for almost a year before sources let slip that the two had parted ways. "Their decision to break up was mutual. They aren't friends but have no ill will toward each other," the source told Hola!, adding that the couple were experiencing some communication issues prior to the breakup.
Again, White moved on pretty fast — this time with his "The Bear" costar Molly Gordon. The two were first spotted locking lips in September 2024. His and Rosalía's last public appearance had been in July earlier that year. Rather ironically, photographs of White and Gordon kissing surfaced on Rosalía's birthday. Ouch.
Many saw the romance between White and Gordon coming a mile away. Before the two first met, Gordon was one of White's biggest fans. "The first time I met him, I felt that excitement of meeting an actor that you admire, but I also felt like I had known him for so long," she told Glamour in 2023. White praised Gordon's talent as well, telling Variety she was doing "an amazing job," adding, "She's so disarming and funny and charming." Apparently, the two actors had smoking hot chemistry on set, even when the cameras weren't rolling. Eventually, this translated into real life, and the romance began. "[They] seem curious to get to know each other better," a source told People. As for how long this relationship will last, we'll just have to wait and see.