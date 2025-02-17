Red Flags In Jeremy Allen White's Relationships

While Jeremy Allen White's transformation over the years might be stunning, the same cannot be said for White's messy relationship history. It's not that he has dated all that many women (the list currently stands at five, as of this writing), it's simply that his relationships all seem to have a flair for the dramatic — not in a good way — and all end up in a fiery, headline-making blaze.

Advertisement

White is best-known for his portrayal of Lip Gallagher in "Shameless" by longtime fans, but in recent years, he became a household name when he was cast as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear." The BBC has dubbed White's character in the show as "TV's greatest emotional villain" and a "troubled anti-hero." And people love him. But White's anti-hero antics might follow him off-screen, especially when it comes to his relationships. When he joined the cast of "The Bear," White's already thriving career skyrocketed, but his marriage to ex-wife Addison Timlin was in shambles. "If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence," White told People in 2024. But according to sources who spoke to Life & Style, White is very appreciative of the life he gets to live: "He counts his blessings often. He knows he's a lucky guy. He'll also tell you he's been to hell and back" (via Yahoo).

Advertisement

While speaking to GQ in 2023, White admitted that life's been a rollercoaster ride, especially after his marriage ended: "It's been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows." Those who have been keeping an eye on the actor's relationships have noticed some glaring red flags, some of which might be the reason for White's turbulent relationship history.