JD Vance Staffer Buckley Carlson Was Reportedly At The Capitol During January 6 Riots

Tucker Carlson's son Buckley Carlson now has a job working for Vice President JD Vance as his deputy press secretary. Buckley's job in the office of the VP has a lot of people alleging that his dad unfairly pulled the strings to get him the position. While we don't know the exact particulars of how Buckley got the job, we do know that he has worked in Washington D.C. before. He had a job with Republican Representative Jim Banks from Indiana from July 2019 to January 2025. In fact, Buckley was apparently in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when thousands of pro-Trump supporters broke into the Capitol and attempted to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.

Advertisement

Tucker, a conservative firebrand formerly of Fox News, talked about January 6 on "The Fourth Watch Podcast." He said, "Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened; I was on the phone in real time," according to The Hill. Of Tucker's four kids, Buckley, with his job for Rep. Banks, is the only one who seemed to have been a potential candidate for being in Washington D.C. during the riot. Despite any possible worries that he may have had for his son during the January 6 unrest, Tucker was one of many who said that the day's events weren't actually perpetrated by Trump supporters.