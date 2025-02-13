Bettina Anderson Attempts Barbiecore In Pink Suit (& Flops Harder Than Kimberly Guilfoyle)
Though she and Donald Trump Jr. only made things Instagram official on February 10, 2025, Bettina Anderson has already competed with her boyfriend's former fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle to match her volume of fashion fails. In their short time together, we've already seen Anderson sport ill-advised outfits that looked like they came straight from Kai Trump's closet, and she had a history of fashion fails before she was with Don Jr. that shows she and Guilfoyle are one and the same in that regard. One February 2025 number even found Anderson repeating a similar style Guilfoyle already tried.
In February 2025, Anderson shared a photo in a now-deleted Instagram story that easily caught the eye, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Anderson, alongside philanthropist Grace Knowlton Hyde Walker, sported a sleeveless, hot pink pantsuit. Though she boasted that the outfit represented "pink power suit perfection," its loud coloring and reflective material were more blinding than awe-inducing. On a sweeter note, some might say she was channeling her inner candy wrapper in the spirit of Valentine's Day, given the dress had a metallic shine reminiscent of foil-wrapped chocolates.
While Anderson might believe she's the sole Margot Robbie who entered Don Jr.'s life, she's not his only lover who's lived in a Barbie world. In fact, Guilfoyle once failed to pull off the same aesthetic.
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried the Barbiecore look before Bettina Anderson
It seems Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s former love Kimberly Guilfoyle may have more in common than anyone realized. If Anderson's Barbie-inspired fashion flop had anything to say, perhaps it's that she also has Guilfoyle's eye for bad outfits, and may also be capable of falling on her face even harder with some of her questionable wardrobe choices. Be that as it may, Guilfoyle was the first of the two to publicly test out the Barbie look while she dated Don Jr.
On May 1, 2024, Guilfoyle displayed her take on the Barbiecore trend in an Instagram post showing her with Don Jr. Despite her history of bad outfits, Guilfoyle actually made this one work, sporting white heels and a pearl necklace with her pastel pink mini dress. However, some good things just aren't meant to last, and Guilfoyle later butchered the Barbiecore trend when she tried it again in another Instagram post shared on June 9 that same year. During the Spring Fling fundraiser, Guilfoyle wore a pink coquette dress with immodest cutouts in the torso that copied similar looks she'd worn before.