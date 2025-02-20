The Transformation Of Former Fox News Star Kari Lake

A renowned journalist turned Donald Trump protégé, Kari Lake's career trajectory took a sharp turn ever since publicly endorsing the Republican president. Lake has had a slew of tragic moments during her career, especially after stepping down from her position at Fox's Phoenix-based station KSAZ-TV to focus on her political ambitions. After unsuccessfully running for Arizona governor and a seat on the U.S. Senate, Lake found her way back to broadcast journalism. Trump picked her to head Voice of America (VOA), an international news organization part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Lake addressed the concern that VOA will become Trump propaganda in an interview with The Epoch Times, saying: "Somebody said to me: 'You're just gonna turn it into Trump TV.' No, that's not what I want, I don't believe that's what President Trump wants, and I don't think the American people want that, but what we do want... we want the world to be tuning in and getting a fair and accurate portrayal of this great nation of ours."

Lake's career has certainly come full circle and has seen quite a transformation over the years.