Carrie Underwood Is Nearly Unrecognizable In American Idol Audition Before Fame
Before she became a country music powerhouse via hits like "Before He Cheats" and was performing at high-profile events like President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, Carrie Underwood was a humble Oklahoma farm girl with big dreams of sharing her musical gift with the world. While her awkward on-camera moments and reported diva behavior might make her modest beginnings hard to believe for fans who haven't followed her since the start, a flashback to her "American Idol" days offers a telling look at her roots.
Back in 2005, Underwood took a bold chance and auditioned for "American Idol's" fourth season. During her audition, which was uploaded to YouTube in May 2013, viewers not only gathered a sense of Underwood's musical chops, but also what she looked like before she attained stardom. Back then, she paired her curly, shoulder-length platinum blonde hair with a simple, hot pink top and light blue jeans. Clips shown from her daily life exposed that Underwood once sported an even humbler look living on her parents' farm, which she described as quaint. "Life on the farm's pretty simple," she said in the video. Such a lifestyle is quite the opposite of what her reality is today.
Underwood's post-Idol appearance is lavish
Carrie Underwood underwent a major style transformation after her "American Idol" victory. 20 years later, she traded in her ponytail and jeans for the luscious, straightened locks and red carpet-worthy wardrobe fans have come to know her by. Compared to the humble green top and blue jeans she sported performing Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" on "Idol," fans should expect to see far more extravagant outfits during her modern performances, like the several sequin-covered numbers she wore throughout her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour. She also experienced a significant body transformation along the way, thanks in part to her vegetarian diet and fitness routine.
As if her changes weren't already obvious to her fans, Underwood experienced a full-circle moment when she returned to "Idol" as a judge in 2024. Since the reality singing competition was what launched her illustrious career, it feels appropriate she's now displaying her updated self in the place that started it all. Underwood said her judging gig feels both like a new chapter in her life and a throwback to her past self. "It's like I'm new and I'm old at the same time," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Facebook in October 2024.