Carrie Underwood Is Nearly Unrecognizable In American Idol Audition Before Fame

Before she became a country music powerhouse via hits like "Before He Cheats" and was performing at high-profile events like President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, Carrie Underwood was a humble Oklahoma farm girl with big dreams of sharing her musical gift with the world. While her awkward on-camera moments and reported diva behavior might make her modest beginnings hard to believe for fans who haven't followed her since the start, a flashback to her "American Idol" days offers a telling look at her roots.

Back in 2005, Underwood took a bold chance and auditioned for "American Idol's" fourth season. During her audition, which was uploaded to YouTube in May 2013, viewers not only gathered a sense of Underwood's musical chops, but also what she looked like before she attained stardom. Back then, she paired her curly, shoulder-length platinum blonde hair with a simple, hot pink top and light blue jeans. Clips shown from her daily life exposed that Underwood once sported an even humbler look living on her parents' farm, which she described as quaint. "Life on the farm's pretty simple," she said in the video. Such a lifestyle is quite the opposite of what her reality is today.