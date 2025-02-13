Here's Why Apple Cider Vinegar Star Kaitlyn Dever Looks So Familiar
"Apple Cider Vinegar" wasted no time climbing the Netflix charts. The miniseries, which dropped on February 6, 2025, grabbed the attention of audiences across the world thanks to its fictionalized portrayal of Belle Gibson, a woman from Australia who became a wellness guru after claiming she cured her terminal brain cancer by eating healthy. "Apple Cider Vinegar" shows Belle's rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace after her millions of followers learned she totally lied about her cancer diagnosis.
It's a shocking and messy story, and Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Gibson in the series, couldn't wait to dive headfirst into the character. "The show has very high stakes and feels very [much like] life-and-death," she told Tudum. "I was excited to take on that kind of story because I had never played a woman like this." If there's one thing her filmography proves, it's that she's eager to not be hemmed in as a performer. As she said in Hero magazine in 2022, "I'm constantly trying to do something different because I learn a lot about myself as an actor, but also about myself [as a person]. I think if you continue to do the same thing, you don't have as much of an opportunity to learn."
Dever has been working steadily in Hollywood for over a decade, popping up in beloved TV shows and acclaimed movies left and right. Here's why "Apple Cider Vinegar" star Kaitlyn Dever looks so familiar.
Kaitlyn Dever had a guest role on Modern Family
Born in 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona, Kaitlyn Dever broke into the acting industry when she was still a kid. The first two credits to her name are 2009's "An American Girl: Chelsea Stands Strong" and "Make It or Break It," but the first major project she found work on was "Modern Family." Kaitlyn had a role as Bianca Douglas, the love interest of Manny Delgado in the episode "Fizbo" in the series' first season. From there, Kaitlyn continued finding work on popular series, including "Private Practice," "Party Down," "The Mentalist," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The young actor also showcased her talent in major feature films, acting alongside Cameron Diaz in the comedy "Bad Teacher" and nabbing a small part in the Clint Eastwood-helmed biographical drama "J. Edgar."
Every actor's path to the creative industry is a little different. Kaitlyn was first inspired to act after watching her father, Tim Dever, work. In the early 2000s, Tim was the voice of Barney in several children's projects, including "Barney's Pajama Party" and "Barney's Christmas Star." "My parents never pushed me away [from acting] — they never pushed us away from doing anything that we truly wanted to do or that we were passionate about. Which is why my parents are so awesome," Kaitlyn said in an interview with Women's Wear Daily. "My dad being Barney and doing the voiceover work every day was inspiring for me when I was little — because he was kind of in the performing light and I loved performing. I looked up to him in that way. I think it was also a part of why I wanted to act," she said.
She starred in Last Man Standing
In 2011, Kaitlyn Dever began what most consider to be her breakout role: Eve Baxter on "Last Man Standing." The Emmy-nominated series — starring Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, and Hector Elizondo — ran until 2021. Dever played the daughter of Allen's character, and appeared as a recurring character for the first six seasons and a series regular for the last three.
Dever enjoyed digging into the sitcom character from the jump. "I love playing her just because the writers write this hilarious stuff for her, and amazing lines. So, I love doing that and making people laugh. And I think I relate to her in the way that she has such a dry sense of humor, and I have a very dry sense of humor in real life too. She's a really fun character," she said in a 2013 interview with She Said Media Said.
Because Dever was so young while filming "Last Man Standing," the actor had to juggle education and work. Dever studied through a hybrid school format, attending some classes and working with a teacher on set. "It's independent studies where I just have to go two hours a week," Dever said of her schooling. "When I'm on set, during rehearsals and stuff, it's really easy because in a regular episode, I'm usually in five scenes. When I'm done rehearsing a scene, I'll go back up to my schoolroom and I'll keep doing whatever."
Kaitlyn Dever also had a role in Justified
Kaitlyn Dever has always been ambitious, and even while she was co-starring in "Last Man Standing," she was finding work on other projects. Dever was in a string of films in the early 2010s, including "The Spectacular Now," "Short Term 12," "Laggies," and "Men, Women & Children." The actor also found time to play a role in another television show, "Justified." The police procedural starring Timothy Olyphant and Nick Searcy aired on FX for six seasons, and it won two Emmy Awards during its tenure. Dever played Loretta McCready in the series, popping up in episodes in every season but the first. Although "Last Man Standing" is widely considered Dever's breakout role, many people first became familiar with the actor's work while she was on "Justified."
Looking back on the role, Dever loved the character and the other actors. "I so enjoyed playing that character. I lived with it for such a long time. It has a special place in my heart, yes, because of the character, but also the people that I worked with were just so lovely and really awesome," Dever told Collider in an interview. The actor continued, "They feel like my family. I still keep in touch with a lot of them. I just had a really, really special time on that show. It was really just an unforgettable experience, that one. It's still one of the best."
She brought the laughs in Booksmart
After the end of "Justified," Kaitlyn Dever continued working on "Last Man Standing," and she booked plenty of films. "Detroit" and "Beautiful Boy" were among the top-rated films Dever was part of in the mid-to-late-2010s, but by far the most notable film for the actor from that time was "Booksmart." The 2019 comedy starred Dever and the stunning Beanie Feldstein, and it was loved by critics and fans alike. The buddy comedy served as Olivia Wilde's feature-length directorial debut, and it featured a slew of comedy stalwarts in its supporting cast, including Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Molly Gordon.
"Booksmart" was compared to lots of other coming-of-age comedies that had come before it, and Dever welcomed the comparisons to films like "Superbad" and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." The project was also incredibly personal to Dever. "All of my friends are so funny. Young women are so hilarious and I think it's so great that we weren't even making this movie just for women," Dever said in an interview with Oprah Daily. "We're not just these smart girls — we're smart and fun. We are gross and silly. We just really wanted to represent our close best friendships that we have." Dever could also understand why audiences connected to the film. "There's a lot of heart to this movie and I think that that's another reason people are loving it so much. It will not only make you laugh until you pee your pants, but it'll make you cry," she said.
Kaitlyn Dever led the Netflix miniseries Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever proved early in her career that she can lead a miniseries. In 2019, Dever starred in the Netflix miniseries "Unbelievable," acting as a teenager who's been accused of lying about being raped. Dever worked alongside extraordinary actors Toni Collette and Merritt Wever, and the series garnered four Emmy nominations. After filming wrapped, Dever confirmed that the work was challenging due to the heavy subject matter. "I have to say it was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my career, the hardest project I've ever done, just because I was putting myself in these emotional spaces every single day for three to four months," Dever told Entertainment Weekly. "It was definitely emotional."
Anyone keeping up on Dever's career might have felt some whiplash from her transition from "Booksmart" to "Unbelievable." Dever, however, likes the change of pace in her work and finds that it keeps her fulfilled. "Being able to bring stories to life, 'Booksmart' and 'Unbelievable,' I believe both of those projects are very, very different, but both are important and were very vital for people to see," Dever told Deadline of the two pieces. "Unbelievable" served as Dever's final project of 2019. Among her work in 2020 were "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," "Coastal Elites," and "Monsterland."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kaitlyn Dever was part of the Dear Evan Hansen adaptation
Actors are typically thrilled when a series they've booked does well for years on end, and it can be nerve wracking to continue in their career without the certainty of a steady gig. But when "Last Man Standing" ended, Kaitlyn Dever had already proven herself with a solid body of work, and she only continued booking sought-after roles. In 2021, Dever co-starred in "Dear Evan Hansen," the screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical of the same name. Dever played Zoe Murphy alongside Tony-winning actor Ben Platt who played the eponymous character, whom he had originated on Broadway. Along with Platt, Dever was on set with Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Oscar nominee Amy Adams, among other talented actors.
Dever faced some trepidation ahead of filming "Dear Evan Hansen," feeling a bit nervous about joining the screen adaptation of a critically acclaimed and beloved musical, especially considering Platt was reprising his role. However, Dever said that the experience was great. "[Platt] was immediately super comforting and welcoming. And just every day on set was exactly that and it was just the best. I remember my first day on set he was just the sweetest. He was a really big supporter throughout the entire thing and I'll never forget it," Dever said in an interview with Collider. Although many audiences liked the film, the internet hated hard on "Dear Evan Hansen," and it performed poorly among critics, with a number saying Platt had become too old to play a high school student.
She had a part in Dopesick
Many actors can relate to starring in one project that doesn't get great reviews then starring in another that does incredibly well. Such was Kaitlyn Dever's reality in 2021. Shortly after "Dear Evan Hansen" premiered, Dever had a large role in the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick," which was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards and was released to critical acclaim. "Dopesick" provided commentary on the opioid crisis, and Dever played a character who was struggling with addiction after being prescribed OxyContin. Helping earn the critical acclaim was a strong cast led by Michael Keaton who took home one of the series' two Emmys for his work as Dr. Samuel Finnix. The show's other Emmy win came from its outstanding cinematography, and Dever garnered a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making it her first Emmy nomination.
Dever's pride truly seemed to be in the work, though. The actor immediately found an emotional connection to the work. "I was infuriated. I was angry. I was heartbroken," she said to NME of reading the script for the first time. "I didn't know much about the injustice of the epidemic or how it started. I can speak for a lot of my friends, too — we knew the opioid crisis existed but really little beyond that. It's important that people know the truth," she added. Dever was also pleased to play a diverse character. "I was excited we were bringing queer representation to this story. I was excited that she was a female coal miner — that's not something people necessarily think is a job for a woman," she said.
Kaitlyn Dever worked with Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Ticket to Paradise
Kaitlyn Dever has plenty of experience working with huge Hollywood stars. From Michael Keaton and Leonardo DiCaprio to Amy Adams and Julianne Moore — Dever's former co-stars are some of the most accomplished people to come out of Tinsel Town. And when Dever signed on for a role in the 2022 rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," she added two more famous faces to her list of A-list co-stars – the stunning Julia Roberts and George Clooney. In the film, Dever played the daughter of Roberts' and Clooney's characters, who work together to ruin her wedding in Bali. While the film didn't receive great reviews, it fared well at the box office, and Dever got what was likely an unforgettable experience in working with longtime friends Julia Roberts and George Clooney.
Dever was especially excited to work with Roberts. "There was really no formula for starting that kind of role. I think that I was so relieved when I met her, because obviously I was nervous. She is someone I've looked up to for so long. Our chemistry [was great], and the way she was everybody on set. She has a really motherly and comforting quality about her, and that was instant," Dever said of Roberts in an interview with Screen Rant. In regards to working with both Roberts and Clooney, Dever said, "You never really get used to it. Even talking about it now, knowing they're down the hall from us."
She was the star of the film Rosaline
2022 was a big year for Kaitlyn Dever. After "Ticket to Paradise" came out, the film "Rosaline" was released on Hulu. "Rosaline" is a retelling of "Romeo and Juliet" through the eyes of Romeo's ex, Rosaline, and Dever played the titular role. Being a Shakespeare fan, the actor was especially fond of this take on the classic play, and it was Rosaline's fearlessness that attracted Dever to the Hulu original film. "I was really, really excited to take on this role. It's a story that I had read years ago; the script had existed for several years, and I read it and fell in love with it. It's something that never went away. I always was thinking about her and that role," Dever said in an interview with Screen Rant.
While Dever's career continues to soar, it's also forced her to stay incredibly busy and hasn't allowed for much rest. 2021 and 2022 were especially packed, as Dever traveled to New Orleans, Australia, and Italy to shoot various projects. When the young actor finally got some breathing room, she was grateful. "I hadn't really been home for a good chunk of time, but now I am and it's been really nice. It's not that I felt like I needed a break, I always really enjoy working and getting as much in as I can, while still being part of projects I'm passionate about. That being said, I'm really enjoying this time off," she said in her 2022 interview for Hero.
Kaitlyn Dever barely spoke in the film No One Will Save You
Throughout her years in the entertainment industry, Kaitlyn Dever has tackled a number of different roles. Still, her work in the 2023 film "No One Will Save You" might have been her most unique yet. Dever starred in the sci-fi horror film as a young woman with intense anxiety who has to fend off an alien invasion. What made the performance especially memorable was the lack of dialogue. While Dever did speak in her role, she didn't say much, and critics were impressed with her ability to lead a film with so little dialogue. "The no dialogue aspect of it does free you up to go wherever you want to, in your mind, and I would even, for a lot of scenes, I would say things in my head and then hope that that phrase came through in my facial expression," Dever said to Gold Derby. "I never felt like restrained. I never felt like I want to say something, but I can't ... I even remember getting 20 pages, 30 pages into the script, and because I was so in the story, I didn't even realize," she added.
That same year, Dever had a role in the Netflix original film "Good Grief." Dever only offered a cameo performance in Dan Levy's cinematic directorial debut, but she was praised for her comedic delivery of speech given at a funeral. Additionally, that year Dever had a small role in the film "Next Goal Wins" from Oscar-winner Taika Waitii.