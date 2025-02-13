"Apple Cider Vinegar" wasted no time climbing the Netflix charts. The miniseries, which dropped on February 6, 2025, grabbed the attention of audiences across the world thanks to its fictionalized portrayal of Belle Gibson, a woman from Australia who became a wellness guru after claiming she cured her terminal brain cancer by eating healthy. "Apple Cider Vinegar" shows Belle's rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace after her millions of followers learned she totally lied about her cancer diagnosis.

It's a shocking and messy story, and Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Gibson in the series, couldn't wait to dive headfirst into the character. "The show has very high stakes and feels very [much like] life-and-death," she told Tudum. "I was excited to take on that kind of story because I had never played a woman like this." If there's one thing her filmography proves, it's that she's eager to not be hemmed in as a performer. As she said in Hero magazine in 2022, "I'm constantly trying to do something different because I learn a lot about myself as an actor, but also about myself [as a person]. I think if you continue to do the same thing, you don't have as much of an opportunity to learn."

Dever has been working steadily in Hollywood for over a decade, popping up in beloved TV shows and acclaimed movies left and right. Here's why "Apple Cider Vinegar" star Kaitlyn Dever looks so familiar.

