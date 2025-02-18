What The Cameras Don't Show Us About Blake Lively

It's in an actor's job description to convincingly transform into their character on-screen, and for a movie star like Blake Lively, some of her on-screen transformations are more than astonishing. From the wealthy New York high schooler Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl" to Lily Bloom in "It Ends With Us," Lively has dazzled fans with her memorable performances.

In real life, she's often in the middle of controversy and drama. "It Ends With Us" director, Justin Baldoni, who sued Lively and her husband for wage loss and defamation, claimed that Lively hijacked his film. And there have long been divorce rumors about her and husband Ryan Reynolds and rumors about her being distanced from bestie Taylor Swift. However, what Lively is really like behind the cameras is a bit of a mystery.

In a Forbes interview, Lively revealed that she struggled to find fulfillment as an actor. "When I was younger, in my life and career, I would sort of shape myself to the version of myself that I thought they wanted," the actor said. "But I also knew, like, that wasn't fulfilling for me, that I wanted to be a part of the storytelling, that I wanted to be part of the narrative, whether that be in the writing, in the costume design, in creating the character." Of course, some directors and producers like Taylor Sheridan are openly more comfortable with collaborating with actors. Some aren't. Everyone's style is different, and it seems that Lively prefers collaboration.

