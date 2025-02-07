4 Red Flags In Taylor Swift And Blake Lively's Relationship

The bad blood could be coming to a boil between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively as Lively's legal action against "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni continues to heat up. The "Gossip Girl" star and Baldoni are both deeply entrenched in a very public legal dispute with one another, but Lively's longtime friend Swift is now being dragged into the ordeal along with her. While it's always good to have your friends' back, it sounds like Swift wants nothing to do with it, with a source telling PageSix that the two "have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point. Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation."

But as a godparent to Lively and Ryan Reynold's children, there is a lot at stake with the spiraling feud, which makes us wonder if Swift is starting to see some red flags in her and Lively's relationship, with it even looking like Lively might be on the bubble for her spot in Swift's ever-changing squad. Besides the back-and-forth surrounding Baldoni, a source told TMZ that Lively has actually been using Swift's name for clout even before their movie, claiming that Lively once told an actor that Swift personally "cast her," which was not true. And given that PageSix's source said Taylor "wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible," we're wondering if every new bit of gossip about Lively and Swift's evolving relationship could be signaling something even more dramatic on the horizon.

