The Tragic Reality Of Queen Letizia's Life

The following article mentions suicide.

From an outsider's perspective, Queen Letizia leads what looks to be a perfect life. As the queen of Spain, Letizia lives beyond lavishly. She wears a crown, has tons of expensive jewels, and even sleeps in the famous Zarzuela Palace. Beyond her material wealth, Letizia has a husband who seems to adore her, as well as two daughters — both of whom have avoided the scandals typical of other adolescent royals. All this good fortune could easily leave Letizia's public with the impression that nothing in her life has ever gone awry. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

Despite Letizia's current status of privilege, she was not born into Spanish nobility. For decades, Letizia lived the life of a typical middle-class girl, university student, and, eventually, corporate woman. During this time, she confronted many of the same challenges that other normal folks face — including a number of heartbreaking tragedies. She experienced an inappropriate relationship, an unhappy marriage, and ultimately divorce. These experiences added quite a bit of sorrow to the future queen's life.

When Queen Letizia did marry King Felipe VI in 2004, her life just became all the more complicated. As a royal, Letizia suddenly became the target of media harassment and constant criticism from the Spanish people. She also became the subject of lewd rumors — some of which were spread by her ex-boyfriend. All these factors together have prevented Letizia from avoiding one tragedy after the other.

