The Lavish Lifestyle Of The Queen Of Spain Queen Letizia
When Queen Letizia of Spain was born in 1972, nobody imagined that she would one day wear a crown. The reason? Her parents were decisively members of the middle-class. The future queen's father, Jesús José Ortiz Álvarez, was a journalist, while her mother, María de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodríguez, worked as a nurse. As Letizia grew older, most people expected her to follow in her father's footsteps. Not only did she share her father's gift for locution, but she also expressed a keen interest in the media. By the time she was just 9 years old, Letizia had already hosted her own radio show. This initial success seemed like the great start to a promising career.
At first, Letizia's future as a journalist seemed like a sealed deal. She went to college, trained as an investigative reporter, and even worked for major news networks like CNN. However, behind the scenes, there was romance in the air. Letizia met the future King Felipe VI of Spain at a journalistic dinner in 2002. The pair hit it off, and by 2003, the couple was ready to announce their engagement. From the minute they went public with their relationship, Queen Letizia and King Felipe's love story became a story of national importance. Letizia went from reporting the news to being in the news. At the same time, she was catapulted into a level of luxury that she could never have previously imagined.
Queen Letizia married King Felipe in the world's most expensive royal wedding gown
Almost immediately after committing to King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia realized that her life would never be the same again. Felipe — who was then just a prince — had grown up surrounded by all the trappings of royalty. Letizia, meanwhile, was thrust into a whole new world of luxury — and oh, what a world it was!
If Letizia had originally been uncertain of her new family's wealth, that changed as soon as the royal wedding. Rather than wear a gown from a bridal shop or even a boutique, Letizia was given the opportunity to wear a one-of-a-kind dress. Created by the Spanish fashion brand, Pertegaz, the piece boasted a 15-foot train and a dramatic collar. It practically exuded lavishness, thanks to real silver and gold embroidery. Plus, its dramatic neckline made the dress one of Letizia's best fashion moments.
At the time, Letizia's wedding dress cost a whopping $8 million because of the actual gold woven through the gown. Since then, however, the dress has skyrocketed in value. Guinness World Records estimates that Letizia's gown is now worth upwards of $10.7 million — making it the most expensive wedding dress in the world. To put this figure into perspective, Princess Catherine's wedding dress reportedly cost a "measly" $434,000 in comparison.
Letizia benefits from the Spanish royal family's fortune
From the moment of her royal wedding, Queen Letizia's new royal life has been the pinnacle of lavishness. State banquets, international trips, and gorgeous gowns have been her norm, and much of this comfort can be attributed to King Felipe VI's family fortune.
In 2022, Felipe revealed that his personal wealth amounted to approximately $2.8 million, per People. That being said, Felipe's parents — Doña Sofía and the now-disgraced former King Juan Carlos I — are said to have exponentially more money in their personal portfolios. In 2012, The New York Times estimated their worth to be approximate $2.3 billion. In the last decade, though, it's likely that the Spanish royal family's investments have only increased.
In addition to this immense fortune, Felipe and Letizia both receive massive salaries, especially by Spanish standards. According to a 2023 report by The Guardian, Felipe earns approximately €269,296 ($280,000) per year. Letizia, meanwhile, reportedly receives €148,105 ($154,000) as an annual stipend. To put these numbers into perspective, the average Spaniard earns just €30,655 ($32,000) per year, per Statista. This means that Felipe and Letizia's combined income is almost 14 times the average Spanish citizen's income. Interestingly, this dissonance between royal salaries and average ones has created tension in Spain. Seeing that typical citizens support the Spanish royal family's wealth via their taxes, some Spaniards have even questioned the necessity of funding the House of Bourbon.
Queen Letizia lives in Zarzuela Palace
As the Queen of Spain, Letizia was given the unique opportunity to live in a beautiful historic home. She and King Felipe VI chose to reside at Zarzuela Palace — a gorgeous architectural gem located in the outskirts of Madrid. Originally constructed in the 17th century to be a royal hunting lodge, Zarzuela Palace is simultaneously cozy and immense. Warm colors and wood paneling on the walls give the building a homey feel. Impressive garden views and pastoral artwork, meanwhile, contribute to a sense of tranquility.
Despite Zarzuela Palace's function as a family home, it rarely departs from the opulence of its royal roots. Just the sheer size of the structure is a feat of its own. With an astounding 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the palace provides more than enough space for the Spanish royal family to live in luxury. There is also ample room for Felipe and Letizia to greet guests, film important videos, and otherwise go about their royal duties — after all, the entire first floor has been converted into offices.
Zarzuela Palace has additionally been a great place for Letizia to raise her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. The grounds, in particular, were likely the ideal set-up for the little princesses. With a vegetable garden, tree nursery, and tons of sculptures, the palace gardens are not just beautiful to look at but also interesting to explore.
The Queen of Spain's clothing budget is over the top
As Spain's middle-class royal, Queen Letizia has earned a reputation for wearing reasonably-priced frocks from brands like Zara and Mango. However, it would be inaccurate to say that Letizia has made a habit of buying clothes off the rack. The truth is that Letizia's royal role has given her an extensive allowance to be used on outfits, makeup, and stylist — and she hasn't been afraid to use it.
In 2023, the Spanish outlet, Lecturas, reported that the queen had spent a staggering €58,890.64 ($61,000) on her wardrobe. Although she didn't spend as much as Princess Charlene of Monaco's astounding €371,821 ($387,000), Letizia's year-long shopping spree is certainly one for the books.
Because she invests so much time and energy into her clothing, Letizia is known as one of the most fashionable royals in Europe. While Princess Beatrice's clothes have been labeled "outdated" and unfashionable, Letizia has been lauded for her more modern look. In 2024, the Queen of Spain made waves by becoming one of the first royals to successfully integrate white sneakers into her official wardrobe. She has also earned a reputation for wearing bright colors — such as fuchsia Carolina Herrera heels, a hot pink Mirto blazers, and a purple gown by Cho Atelier. Although it's definitely not cheap for the queen to look her best, Queen Letizia has been bold enough to break protocol with her clothes and redefine royal fashion.
Queen Letizia wears priceless royal jewelry
Even though many of Queen Letizia's fashion choices have been non-traditional, there are certain occasions when she is expected to keep things classic. This is especially true at royal banquets and international events — where protocol is front and center. On these occasions, Letizia must try to embrace her most regal self. Luckily, she has access to a glamorous jewelry collection that, according to Hello!, is worth a whopping £42 million (about $52 million).
One of Letizia's most beloved pieces is the Spanish Floral Tiara. Crafted in the 19th century, this stunning historic headpiece is shaped to resemble a floral arrangement. In 2013, Letizia wore this magnificent silver and gold tiara to a state dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. Just one year later, she wore the piece again at a gala for former President Michelle Bachelet of Chile. Naturally, the queen cannot repeat tiaras too often, and has also been known to wear six other pieces. Letizia particularly seems to like the Cartier Diamond and Pearl Tiara, which features a series of diamond swirls with pearls in the center. The Prussian Diamond Tiara is another favorite, with its unique Greek design.
Of course, Letizia's collection is not limited to tiaras. Her Joyas de Pasar diamond earrings are said to be worth £6 million ($7.4 million) on their own. Her diamond necklace and bracelet set are likely worth even more — perhaps up to £20 million ($24.7 million).
Queen Letizia goes on luxurious vacations
Queen Letizia's closet is all but abounding in high-quality designer wear and precious jewels. With a wardrobe like that, it should come as no surprise the Queen of Spain is rarely ever "all dressed up with nowhere to go." Letizia and her husband, King Felipe VI, travel constantly for their royal engagements, and when it comes time for the royal couple to book an actual vacation, they are not afraid to live it up.
Every summer, Letizia and Felipe schedule a family vacation on the Spanish island of Mallorca. While many tourists book a stay at a hotel or a long-term home rental, the Bourbons simply move into their summer palace. Known officially as the Marivent Palace, this stunning building overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. Its grounds also boast extensive gardens, which host a combination of natural and man-made marvels. The result is a lush ambiance of 40 different varieties of flora as well as a dozen sculptures created by the iconic Spanish artist, Jean Miró.
Although Mallorca is certainly the royal family's most typical travel destination, Letizia and Felipe have vacationed in other spots as well. In 2004, the couple headed to the Spanish Pyranees to downhill ski at Baqueira resort. They've also taken their children skiing in Astún in the Spanish province of Huesca. While Letizia might not exactly match Felipe's enthusiasm for skiing, there's no denying that she's privileged to be able to partake in the expensive sport.
The Spanish queen jets off to exclusive international events
Queen Letizia has been known to enjoy lavish vacations, but that doesn't mean most of her travel is for pleasure. In reality, Letizia usually travels in order to represent the Spanish crown across the globe. While it's certainly a lot of work to fulfill these royal responsibilities, Letizia seems to enjoy her role.
This was clear in 2023 when the queen and her youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, jetted to Australia to watch Spain compete in the Women's World Cup soccer finals. The duo cheered on their home country from the best seats in the stadium — and even got to mingle with the players after they won the match.
Just one year later, Letizia found herself wrapped up in a whole different kind of excitement when she was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dressed in a Carolina Herrera dress and a plastic poncho, Letizia had the chance to applaud some of her nation's top athletes. Following this glamorous occasion, the queen went on to attend several sporting events, including the Men's Singles Quarter-Final tennis show-down. She was also spotted rooting for the eventual Women's Waterpolo champions during the preliminary matches. While she couldn't catch every competition, Letizia did mingle with Paralympic athletes at a special reception. Although it's clear that Letizia takes her duties seriously, she also gets access to a myriad of fun and exclusive events along the way.
Letizia attended King Charles III's coronation
Of course, Queen Letizia does not limit her special attendances to international sporting competitions. The queen consort often accompanies King Felipe VI to important royal events — including galas and ceremonies held by other royal families. One of the biggest bashes ever attended by the Spanish royal was the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. The festivities began with an exclusive reception for international guests — where Letizia was sure to show off her sense of style. Ever the fashionista, she donned a lime green Victoria Beckham dress as a nod to the British design world. She then paired the outfit with a glittering ribbon-shaped brooch that added a much-needed touch of glam.
The following day, the Spanish queen was granted the honor of an invitation to Charles' actual coronation ceremony (younger royals like Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, were allowed to attend the reception but not the main event). She and Felipe both dressed regally for the occasion. While the king wore full military regalia, Letizia opted for a hot pink skirt which she paired with a button-up blazer of the same attention-grabbing shade. Although the queen's outfit was created by the Venezuelan-American designer, Carolina Herrera, she included a small tribute to England in her ensemble. Rather than wearing a glittering tiara, Letizia opted for a giant hat. This headpiece was reminiscent of the larger-than-life accessories donned by British royals at events like the Buckingham Palace Garden Party or the Royal Ascot.
Letizia sends her daughter, Infanta Sofía, to an elite private school
One of the biggest perks of being a royal is that Queen Letizia has the chance to offer her children some of the best educational opportunities in the world. This is certainly true with regard to her youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, who was able to enroll in an exclusive boarding school called United World Colleges (UWC) Atlantic College. Far from being a traditional "old money" institution, UWC accepts students from all different backgrounds. Although Sofía is clearly privileged in her role as a Spanish royal, many of her classmates receive generous scholarships. Thanks to the school's Refugee Initiative, approximately 5% the infanta's fellow students come from backgrounds of displacement.
The unique backgrounds of UWC students are what make this educational establishment so desirable among the elites. Headed by Jordan's former queen, Noor Al Hussein, the UWC has long been an attractive prospect for the new generation of European royals. Princess Alexia of the Netherlands graduated from the institution in 2023, and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium earned her UWC baccalaureate diploma in 2020. Sofía's older sister, Princess Leonor, also studied at UWC — making the establishment an important part of royal history. Because so many elite students have enrolled in the school, the campus known for its gorgeous environment. Classes are held in an old Welsh castle, and students have the right to roam lush green grounds.
According to the college's website, the two-year international baccalaureate diploma program costs between $111,000 and $150,000 at the Welsh campus. The pre-university program only prepares students for third-level education, so this hefty price tag doesn't even include any university costs the queen will have to fork out for her children's college fees.
The queen has prepared her firstborn, Princess Leonor, to become Spain's monarch
Beyond sending her daughters to elite schools, Queen Letizia has had the privilege of preparing them for a lavish life of royal duties. This is especially true with regard to her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who is set to ascend the throne upon King Felipe VI's eventual abdication or death. Over the years, Letizia has garnered the reputation for teaching Leonor a thing or two about duty. She has also instructed her daughter in some of the more lighthearted aspects of royal life — like jewelry and fashion.
As Leonor has gotten older, Letizia has allowed the princess to raid her wardrobe. Thus far, the next Queen of Spain has been spotted wearing her mother's iconic black overcoat as well as some of her best jewelry. At the 2023 Princess of Asturias awards, Leonor shocked fans by showing up in her mother's expensive diamond and aquamarine earrings. The year prior, Leonor had worn a set of Chanel plume earrings to the same awards ceremony. Although the young princess' life is defined by responsibility, she has access to one of the best wardrobes in the world. Luxurious living — it seems — is the sort of thing that gets passed down from one Spanish queen to the next.