Times RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kyra Kennedy Proved She Has Model Potential
Every Kennedy has to make a name for themselves, and Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., may be poised to do it on the runway. Kyra has quietly been turning heads as one of the more fashion-forward members of the family by gracing fashion weeks around the world, including Paris and Milan. And while the natural inclination may be to credit her family's name and status for these appearances, we think Kyra has everything it takes to carve out a modeling, or fashion, legacy for herself.
Despite the privileges that come with being a Kennedy, Kyra hasn't had a simple life. She is the third youngest of all of RFK Jr.'s six children and is the second oldest child of the four kids that her father had with his second wife, Mary Richardson, who tragically died by suicide in 2012. The death of her mother took a dramatic toll on Kyra, resulting in behavioral issues that prompted RFK Jr. to send her to boarding school.
After getting her life back together, Kyra was introduced to high-end fashion at a young age and later enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to follow her passion. Now her Instagram is littered with snapshots of her rocking jealousy-inducing looks while traveling the globe, even taking some time out of her seemingly charmed life to pose for a stunning cover photo for Hola! Fashion. As easy as it is to point to Kyra's dad and make assumptions about how her modeling career has taken off, we went digging to find all the times (and outfits) that prove that she's more than a family name.
Her Dior introduction at the debutante ball
In 2013, an 18-year-old Kyra Kennedy made her grand entrance into high society alongside her father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kyra was one of 20 other hand-picked debs to descend a staircase at a debutante ball in Paris. At the exclusive event, Kyra was joined by other aspiring young children of wealth and power, including Lady Amelia Windsor, the granddaughter of Prince Edward, and Romy David, the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Larry David.
Establishing her status as yet another Kennedy grandchild who grew up to be gorgeous, Kyra wore a blue textured Dior dress that had a bold black strip across the chest and a flowing skirt. "It's my first time wearing haute couture so that's really exciting, and I'm obsessed by the color," she gushed to the A.F.P. (via Vanity Fair). For a potentially daunting debutante debut, Kyra handled the big day with poise, looking striking in the dress and a bright red lipstick. Given the success of her first experience with the upper echelons of fashion, it's easy to see how her journey into the world of runways may have all begun with her trip down a staircase.
Her headpiece at the Dolce and Gabbana pajama party
In a case of no publicity being bad publicity, Kyra Kennedy found herself not just debuting a killer look at the 2016 Dolce & Gabbana pajama party but also joining what would become known as the infamous "Snap Pack." Named in a New York Times article, along with Kyra, the Snap Pack was a group of young 20-somethings who were all children of wealth and status and included Gaia Matisse, the great-great-granddaughter of famed painter Henri Matisse; Reya Benitez, the daughter of Jellybean Benitez, a famous music producer and DJ; on occasion the transformative Tiffany Trump; and their fashion designer ringleader Andrew Warren, the grandson of a famed clothing manufacturer who is one of the donors listed on the plaque of the "Garment Worker" sculpture located on Manhattan's Seventh Avenue. The crew garnered their snappy nickname due to their habit of obsessively photographing and documenting their glamorous outings on social media.
It also just so happened that Kyra wore one of her most memorable and enduring looks to the event at which the Snap Pack was born. In a black Dolce & Gabbana bustier top paired with a sheer skirt and a sparkling pendant-heavy necklace, Kyra made the daring decision to don a black and gold headdress that gave the entire outfit some turn-of-the-century glamor, or as a partygoer told Kyra in the New York Times piece, "Kiki! You look a bit like Josephine Baker." We think that it was a perfect pairing of old-meets-new and another sign that Kyra's model career was just beginning.
Her iconic Girogio Armani gown
Even as an mere attendee during Paris Fashion Week, Kyra made her presence known at Giorgio Armani's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2024-2025 show. In pictures and videos posted to her Instagram, the runway observer catalogued a breathtaking sampling of the looks that strutted past her, captioning the carousel of visuals by writing, "A timeless night. Thank you for the dreams [Giorgio Armani]."
Kyra wore a dreamy dress of her own when she showed up and showed off in a head-to-toe powder blue Giorgio Armani Plisse Jersey Gown with Beaded Hip Detail, which usually retails for $2,595. Kyra accessorized the elegant look with a black handbag, black shoes, and some matching dangly earrings, proving that even if she is not the center of attention at a fashion show, she still has a knack for looking captivating. Users in her comments were equally impressed, with one admirer so smitten they offered some casting advice, posting, "She should be in The Devil Wears Prada part 2." But most users only had the breath for one-word answers, with the most fitting response simply reading, "Iconic."
Her London-meets-Italy look for Gucci
Kyra Kennedy really showed off her runway expertise during Gucci's spring 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week, with Women's Wear Daily reporting that she was chosen to model look number 45. According to the outlet, the almost-head-to-toe-yellow outfit had her wearing a red-collared mustard alligator skin jacket paired with a flaxen skirt featuring a loose slit up its side. She accessorized the outfit with what looked like a cross between ballet flats and moccasins and finished the styling with some very '90s sunglasses, a pearl necklace, and one of artistic director Sabato De Sarno's Jackie handbags.
Maybe the reason why the ensemble looked so good on the all-American Kennedy is because Women's Wear Daily also reported that De Sarno took inspiration from Princess Diana's over-sized American varsity jackets that she often wore in the '90s. On top of that, De Sarno told the outlet that he designed his cruise collection as "English-ness with an Italian accent," meaning that Kyra pulled off an impressive mix of international styles — which gives us little doubt that she'll be able to continue her globe-trotting run of all the major runways.
Her Brunello Cucinelli outerwear showstopper
Kyra Kennedy fit right into this boxy wool outerwear outfit. The rising fashionista wore the look to Brunello Cucinelli's Spring Summer 25 Women's Collection runway show, which she somehow found time to hop over to during her booked and busy time at Milan Fashion Week. Kyra posted a series of photos to her Instagram of the monochromatic eye-grabber along with her adventures in Italy, including an indulgent meal of cheese-covered pasta. Kyra captioned her carousel, "To family, pasta and the most impeccable creations. Thank you for having me [Brunello Cucinelli]."
The gray two-piece is Brunello Cucinelli's Fluid Wool Cropped Shirt Jacket with Patch Pockets and retails for $3,695. The made-in-Italy outfit touts virgin wool and a boxy fit, with a look that proved Kyra can do it all. She had an early start to her fashion career, but we can tell she's working with the right people because every look we've seen since that debutante ball has felt like a major step in her journey. In fact, as jealous as we are of the lavish lives of RFK Jr.'s kids, we're just as excited to see what this one wears next.