Times RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kyra Kennedy Proved She Has Model Potential

Every Kennedy has to make a name for themselves, and Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., may be poised to do it on the runway. Kyra has quietly been turning heads as one of the more fashion-forward members of the family by gracing fashion weeks around the world, including Paris and Milan. And while the natural inclination may be to credit her family's name and status for these appearances, we think Kyra has everything it takes to carve out a modeling, or fashion, legacy for herself.

Despite the privileges that come with being a Kennedy, Kyra hasn't had a simple life. She is the third youngest of all of RFK Jr.'s six children and is the second oldest child of the four kids that her father had with his second wife, Mary Richardson, who tragically died by suicide in 2012. The death of her mother took a dramatic toll on Kyra, resulting in behavioral issues that prompted RFK Jr. to send her to boarding school.

After getting her life back together, Kyra was introduced to high-end fashion at a young age and later enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to follow her passion. Now her Instagram is littered with snapshots of her rocking jealousy-inducing looks while traveling the globe, even taking some time out of her seemingly charmed life to pose for a stunning cover photo for Hola! Fashion. As easy as it is to point to Kyra's dad and make assumptions about how her modeling career has taken off, we went digging to find all the times (and outfits) that prove that she's more than a family name.

