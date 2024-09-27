RFK Jr.'s Children Live Really Lavish Lives
There's no such thing as American royalty, but the Kennedy family are the next best thing. With fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and tragic figures like former president John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy Jr. among their ranks, the Kennedys are absolutely unforgettable. Of course, it's important to remember that part of the family's allure is their considerable wealth. Time even called them one of "the nation's richest dynasties."
Although this label applies differently to various members of the Kennedy crew, there is one section of the family that continues to live lavishly. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his six children have been known to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. This includes Robert "Bobby" Kennedy III and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy — the two children that he shares with his first wife, Emily Ruth Black — as well as Conor Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy, William "Finn" Kennedy, and Aiden Kennedy — which were born of his second marriage to Mary Richardson. These children have studied in top schools, traveled around the world, and even settled down in some of the United States' most expensive cities.
RFK Jr.'s kids frequent the Kennedy compound in Cape Cod
The Kennedy family has long frequented the iconic Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Nestled on a picturesque North Atlantic beach, the property is practically teeming with family history. John F. Kennedy developed his campaign strategy there, Jackie Kennedy mourned her husband there, and Saoirse Kennedy Hill died there. Although the Kennedy compound has been the site of both joy and pain, it is undeniably glamorous. It's also the place where many of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s children spend their summer days.
In 2012, RFK Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, brought Town & Country's Hudson Morgan to the historic property. There, Kick showed Morgan the gorgeous grounds, complete with well-manicured green lawns, perfectly trimmed homes, and white porches with sweeping views of the ocean. The house tour revealed artwork by the great Sasha Chermayeff, who had once been a dear friend to the late John F. Kennedy Jr. A trip to the docks also showed a Boston Whaler motorboat as well as a collection of waterskis.
Although Kick was the one to give this delightful tour of the family compound, she is not the only one of RFK Jr.'s children who frequently spends time there. In fact, practically all of the Kennedy kids are invited to the estate. Every year over the fourth of July weekend, Kennedys from all across the country spend the holiday together at Hyannis Port.
Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy III has pursued a glamorous career in film
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s first child, Robert "Bobby" Kennedy III, has demonstrated a strong affinity for film, although his interests seem to lie more in filmmaking than acting. Bobby worked as an assistant director for multiple television series, including "Girls" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." In 2020, however, he finally secured the position of director for a film called "Fear and Loathing in Aspen."
Naturally, Bobby's unique position as a Kennedy helped him transform the film into something special. As a former self-proclaimed Aspen "ski bum," Bobby had a lot of friends in the area where the film was shot, despite its reputation for being one of the most expensive ski resorts in the world. As he told The Denver Post in an interview, "Because of my longstanding relationships [in Aspen] we're going to pull on a few favors here and there."
Although she lives a privileged life, Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy is unimpressed by fame
Although Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy did give Town & Country a tour of her family compound, she is not exactly interested in fame. If anything, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s eldest daughter is completely unimpressed by the idea of becoming famous, despite the fact that she spent years pursuing a career as an actor. Speaking to the publication, Kick admitted that her attitude might be coming from a place of privilege. "I was born with a sticker — a name — that has made me totally uninterested in the fame factor of success," she explained.
Kick then went on to say that this has alienated her a bit from a lot of the people surrounding her in New York and Los Angeles. "I see all my actor friends really going for it in that way because it's such a big part of the job," she observed, before adding, "but it kind of turns me off. I'm frightened of it, or at least uninterested, unamused."
Of course, unlike most aspiring actors, Kick already boasts strong connections in the industry. In 2010, she hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro with actors Jessica Biel and Emile Hirsch. While for some people this brush with fame would be shocking, for Kick, it's just business as usual. When you're from a well-known family, things like publicity cease to matter.
Conor Kennedy dated Taylor Swift
Over the years, Taylor Swift has had quite a few exes, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son, Conor Kennedy, is among them. Back in 2012, the pair enjoyed a summer fling when they were both feeling particularly vulnerable. At the time of their meeting, Swift was still getting over her 2011 break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal. Conor, meanwhile, was struggling with the sudden death of his mother, Mary Richardson.
As the summer months swept by, Swift and Conor spent hours at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. There, they strolled by the oceanside, sailed, and enjoyed each other's company. Although the couple did not last, each seemed to leave a positive impact on the other. Some fans believe that Swift wrote her son, "Begin Again," for Conor — signaling the way he accepted her after a difficult break-up from Gyllenhaal.
As for Conor, it's believed that Taylor provided him much-needed support in a difficult moment of his life. One insider even told the New York Post, "It has been a very difficult time for Conor, losing his mother, and Taylor has great positive energy. She is definitely helping him through this."
Kyra Kennedy was presented to society at a debutante ball
Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy may not be a real princess, but based on the way she was presented to high society, she might as well be. In November 2013, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s youngest daughter headed to the Automobile Club de France, where the world-famous Bal Des Débutantes was held that year. At this chic party, Kyra rubbed shoulders with some of the wealthiest young women of her generation — including real royals, like Prince William's cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor. Princess Akshita Bhanj Deo — a descendant of Nepal's royal family as well as India's Bhanja dynasty — was also in attendance, making the event truly glamorous.
Surrounded by royals and aristocrats, Kyra was pressed to make a good impression. She dressed to the nines in a light blue floor-length gown designed by the House of Dior and paired the dress with black boots and a red lip — making her one of the most fashionable women to grace the dance floor. Of course, it was no surprise to see Kyra looking so stylish. Prior to the ball, the Kennedy daughter had completed an internship at Christian Dior. Even in 2024, Kyra has continued to pursue her love of clothing by studying fashion in Milan, Italy.
William 'Finn' Kennedy and Aiden Kennedy attended top schools
Although some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s six kids seem drawn to the world of entertainment, not all of them feel the same way. William Finbar "Finn" Kennedy and Aiden Caohman Vieques Kennedy prefer to avoid the spotlight. Rather than simply enjoy the glamour of their family names, Finn and Aiden have decided to pursue a more intense Ivy League education.
Finn chose to follow in the footsteps of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and study at Brown University. There, he reportedly concentrated in biology. Aiden, meanwhile, studied at Harvard University — the alma mater of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy.
Interestingly, though, Finn and Aiden have demonstrated very different academic interests. While Finn has taken on an activist role — particularly in the area of environmentalism — Aiden has appeared more interested in the world of investment banking. According to his LinkedIn, he even spent a summer interning at Morgan Stanley.