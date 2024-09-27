RFK Jr.'s Children Live Really Lavish Lives

There's no such thing as American royalty, but the Kennedy family are the next best thing. With fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and tragic figures like former president John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy Jr. among their ranks, the Kennedys are absolutely unforgettable. Of course, it's important to remember that part of the family's allure is their considerable wealth. Time even called them one of "the nation's richest dynasties."

Although this label applies differently to various members of the Kennedy crew, there is one section of the family that continues to live lavishly. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his six children have been known to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. This includes Robert "Bobby" Kennedy III and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy — the two children that he shares with his first wife, Emily Ruth Black — as well as Conor Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy, William "Finn" Kennedy, and Aiden Kennedy — which were born of his second marriage to Mary Richardson. These children have studied in top schools, traveled around the world, and even settled down in some of the United States' most expensive cities.