Trump Fans Hope Barron Ends Up With This Royal Woman

Since he started college at New York University, Barron Trump has reportedly become quite a popular man on campus (and the ladies are loving it). While the first son has been attracting positive attention from the female students, as of October 2024, Donald Trump didn't believe his son was ever in a romantic relationship. Some Trump fans sensed an opportunity to play matchmaker, and they set their sights on a royal goal: Pairing Barron with Princess Leonor of Spain. "Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family," wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Other commenters rushed to enthusiastically praise the idea.

Advertisement

Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven. Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family. Prove me wrong. H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024

While this would-be matchmaker asserted that Leonor hadn't been involved in a romance just yet either, some people weren't so sure. In 2022, Leonor was purportedly involved with Gabriel Giacomelli. The German magazine Bunte claimed their relationship developed after they initially met at boarding school. Like Barron, Giacomelli has lived in New York and he comes from a wealthy family. However, other outlets including Hola! magazine refuted the idea of Leonore and her millionaire boyfriend, clarifying that their connection was purely platonic.

Advertisement

Barron's also dealt with plenty of dating rumors over the years — another source of common ground between him and the princess, in fact. In 2020, a TikTok user proudly proclaimed that she and the first son were girlfriend and boyfriend after their paths crossed at New York's swanky Columbia Grammar school. Barron notably left after fifth grade; so if a romance did take place, the two were very young at the time. As of January 2025, though, Barron was rumored to be involved with Klara Jones, a model, although these claims were unsubstantiated.