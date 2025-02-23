Trump Fans Hope Barron Ends Up With This Royal Woman
Since he started college at New York University, Barron Trump has reportedly become quite a popular man on campus (and the ladies are loving it). While the first son has been attracting positive attention from the female students, as of October 2024, Donald Trump didn't believe his son was ever in a romantic relationship. Some Trump fans sensed an opportunity to play matchmaker, and they set their sights on a royal goal: Pairing Barron with Princess Leonor of Spain. "Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family," wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Other commenters rushed to enthusiastically praise the idea.
Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven.
Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family.
Prove me wrong.
H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj
— Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024
While this would-be matchmaker asserted that Leonor hadn't been involved in a romance just yet either, some people weren't so sure. In 2022, Leonor was purportedly involved with Gabriel Giacomelli. The German magazine Bunte claimed their relationship developed after they initially met at boarding school. Like Barron, Giacomelli has lived in New York and he comes from a wealthy family. However, other outlets including Hola! magazine refuted the idea of Leonore and her millionaire boyfriend, clarifying that their connection was purely platonic.
Barron's also dealt with plenty of dating rumors over the years — another source of common ground between him and the princess, in fact. In 2020, a TikTok user proudly proclaimed that she and the first son were girlfriend and boyfriend after their paths crossed at New York's swanky Columbia Grammar school. Barron notably left after fifth grade; so if a romance did take place, the two were very young at the time. As of January 2025, though, Barron was rumored to be involved with Klara Jones, a model, although these claims were unsubstantiated.
Barron could meet a famous partner closer to home
Elsewhere on X, one user saw the transatlantic matchup between Barron Trump and Princess Leonor of Spain as a potential path to power and influence, joking, "If we can't make the Trumps King of America, might as well make Barron the King of Spain." However, as in other nations with royal families, the spouse of a monarch only really has a supporting role. In the U.K., for instance, Prince Philip was prohibited from wearing a crown, and he didn't get a king title either because the late royal would have outranked his wife.
Titles aside, there's also the matter of royal duties. According to Spain's governmental website, La Moncloa, "The Queen consort, or the consort of the Queen, may not assume any constitutional functions, except in accordance with the provisions for the Regency." To simplify matters, Barron could look for romance with his fellow New York University students, some of whom have famous parents, others who have garnered their own fame. One, Maria Arana, even indicated to Vanity Fair that she was open to the possibility.
However, other NYU students have wondered if the awkwardness of a continuous Secret Service presence could be cramping Barron's style. Regardless of these fantasy pairings, when it comes to dating, it's possible that the first son will look to his beloved mother, Melania Trump, for advice. "She is and has been a good sounding board for him," an insider divulged to People, adding, "She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible."