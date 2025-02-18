Alina Habba's Presidents' Day Post Serves Diva Vibes (And Trump-Like Tan Fail)
Before Alina Habba became Donald Trump's lawyer, she was a fashion merchandiser and then an attorney in the law firm of her now ex-husband. But those days are long over; Habba is well established in Trumpland as counselor to the president, and she takes the responsibility to heart.
On the morning of February 17, 2025, Habba honored the federal holiday with a rousing (if poorly punctuated) message on Instagram: "Rise and Shine it's Presidents day and we have the greatest 47th president." But her greeting was a bit different from fellow Trump booster Kimberly Guilfoyle's Presidents' Day shoutouts. Whereas Guilfoyle posted three, all featuring images of the commander-in-chief, Habba's post was a photo of herself getting her makeup done before an early-morning Fox News interview. If not for the caption, you wouldn't know she was honoring her boss at all.
The pic revealed Habba wearing fuzzy open-toed slippers, which she presumably changed for heels after the makeup session. Then again, the interview (seen here on YouTube) showed the attorney only from the chest up, so no one would have seen her if she'd kept the comfies on. The angle also hid the extreme shortness of Habba's white dress, which was fortunate for her. Otherwise, the viewing audience might have seen that her legs were darker on top than below the knees — reminiscent of Donald Trump's worst fake tan fails.
Trump and Habba have the same priorities
Alina Habba's legal track record with the POTUS hasn't been a smashing success. In fact, Habba once lost a major amount of money representing Donald Trump in court against Hillary Clinton (the suit was unfounded, and the two were ordered to pay nearly $1 million to Clinton's legal team). Still, Habba has remained one of Trump's biggest supporters, and to the president, loyalty is more valuable than gold. The two also make a good team because of their similar egos: No matter what the occasion, the president and his counselor somehow manage to make it about themselves.
Habba's Trumpless Presidents' Day photo is just one of the instances in which Habba has inserted herself into messages intended for others. The only Inauguration Day 2025 pic still visible on her Instagram page is one of her with her husband. Her Labor Day 2024 greeting didn't mention workers, but it did feature a photo of herself wearing a "Fight Fight Fight" cap. The seriousness of the attorney's messaging about the border crisis was undercut by the images of her smiling and pointing to the cameras during a press screening of the "Line in the Sand" documentary. But the award for Best Me-Me-Me Moment has to go to Habba's birthday greetings to Melania Trump in April 2024 and Donald Trump two months later. Both posts were photos of the Trumps with Habba ... from Habba's own birthday party that March 25.