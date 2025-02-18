Alina Habba's Presidents' Day Post Serves Diva Vibes (And Trump-Like Tan Fail)

Before Alina Habba became Donald Trump's lawyer, she was a fashion merchandiser and then an attorney in the law firm of her now ex-husband. But those days are long over; Habba is well established in Trumpland as counselor to the president, and she takes the responsibility to heart.

On the morning of February 17, 2025, Habba honored the federal holiday with a rousing (if poorly punctuated) message on Instagram: "Rise and Shine it's Presidents day and we have the greatest 47th president." But her greeting was a bit different from fellow Trump booster Kimberly Guilfoyle's Presidents' Day shoutouts. Whereas Guilfoyle posted three, all featuring images of the commander-in-chief, Habba's post was a photo of herself getting her makeup done before an early-morning Fox News interview. If not for the caption, you wouldn't know she was honoring her boss at all.

The pic revealed Habba wearing fuzzy open-toed slippers, which she presumably changed for heels after the makeup session. Then again, the interview (seen here on YouTube) showed the attorney only from the chest up, so no one would have seen her if she'd kept the comfies on. The angle also hid the extreme shortness of Habba's white dress, which was fortunate for her. Otherwise, the viewing audience might have seen that her legs were darker on top than below the knees — reminiscent of Donald Trump's worst fake tan fails.

