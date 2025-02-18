Lauren Boebert's Latest Look Is Totally Ruined By One Tacky Accessory

Lauren Boebert had some not so great outfits in 2024, and 2025 is bringing us more questionable looks from the conservative firebrand from Colorado. Boebert shared some photos of her in Colorado meeting with county commissioners to Instagram, and in them, she's seen wearing a black cowboy hat. She paired it with black skinny jeans (an outdated trend that Boebert just can't let go of), a tight blazer, and black pointy heels. We're just not feeling the hat — it really seems like she's trying too hard to appeal to rural voters in her Colorado district. Typically, one would remove a cowboy hat when inside in a more formal work setting, like, say, meeting with county commissioners. But then Boebert wouldn't get the photo op of her looking like she's one of the people, someone that her constituents can relate to.

What really helps make the cowboy hat stand out is when you compare it to what she was also seen doing that day. She was wearing the same outfit as she posed next to a statue of Trump in Loveland, Colorado, which will eventually end up at one of Trump's Florida golf courses. But for that visit, she ditched the cowboy hat and wore a white and gold "Make America Great Again" hat, via X (formerly known as Twitter). This seems to be further proof that she's wearing the cowboy hat solely in a performative way, not considering how it didn't really match the vibe of the rest of her outfit. She's working to play to an audience, that's for sure, but it just looks like a costume.