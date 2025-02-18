Lauren Boebert's Latest Look Is Totally Ruined By One Tacky Accessory
Lauren Boebert had some not so great outfits in 2024, and 2025 is bringing us more questionable looks from the conservative firebrand from Colorado. Boebert shared some photos of her in Colorado meeting with county commissioners to Instagram, and in them, she's seen wearing a black cowboy hat. She paired it with black skinny jeans (an outdated trend that Boebert just can't let go of), a tight blazer, and black pointy heels. We're just not feeling the hat — it really seems like she's trying too hard to appeal to rural voters in her Colorado district. Typically, one would remove a cowboy hat when inside in a more formal work setting, like, say, meeting with county commissioners. But then Boebert wouldn't get the photo op of her looking like she's one of the people, someone that her constituents can relate to.
What really helps make the cowboy hat stand out is when you compare it to what she was also seen doing that day. She was wearing the same outfit as she posed next to a statue of Trump in Loveland, Colorado, which will eventually end up at one of Trump's Florida golf courses. But for that visit, she ditched the cowboy hat and wore a white and gold "Make America Great Again" hat, via X (formerly known as Twitter). This seems to be further proof that she's wearing the cowboy hat solely in a performative way, not considering how it didn't really match the vibe of the rest of her outfit. She's working to play to an audience, that's for sure, but it just looks like a costume.
Lauren Boebert's hat seems strategic and not authentic
Commenters on Lauren Boebert's Instagram post certainly noticed the hat and, while some liked it, others pointed out some problems with it. One person said, "The problem with hats in promo, is you gotta wear the hat for the rest of the day or else hat hair." Another said, "Cowboy hat doesn't make you a Rural Coloradoian."
Boebert definitely seems to be rocking the cowboy hat to appeal to voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which is on the Eastern Plains and has a large population of farmers and ranchers. She switched to that district for the 2024 election; before she'd been a representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the other side of the Rocky Mountains.
Boebert's been involved in a number of messy controversies over the years. One of those was when Boebert was caught on camera vaping and groping her date during a Denver performance of "Beetlejuice." She got kicked out of the theater for her behavior. Some have theorized that it was the negative attention from the incident that helped drive her to switch districts to be able to actually stay in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before the switch, she was behind in fundraising dollars in the 3rd District when compared to her Democratic challenger. So we can see why she's trying to continue to appeal to her voters by doing whatever she can (like wearing a cowboy hat); she probably wants to avoid having to face another tight race in her new district.