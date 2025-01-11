Lauren Boebert's Worst Outfits Of 2024, Ranked
There's a distinct look that the GOP's shining female stars all share. Mar-a-Lago face? Check! Coiffed and honey-blond streaked hair? Check! Sky high heels? Check! Short, tight outfits that flash plenty of flesh? Check, check, check! A prime example is Lauren Boebert, whose transformation from an aspiring local politician into one of the most prominent MAGA mouthpieces around ticks all of the boxes. Still, despite her conformity, Boebert manages to stand out from the sea of Andre Soriano, hairspray, and sinewy biceps.
Boebert loves to show off in leggy looks no matter the occasion. Her clothing choices can oftentimes prove as controversial as her trips to the theater with a seemingly endless list of Boebert outfits that completely missed the mark. For instance, consider her skin-tight "Beetlejuice" dress, construction site stilettos, alt-right Ts, and fake Trump sneakers, to name but a few. Still, the U.S. Representative's infamous 2021 Biden-bashing, AOC-trolling red "Let's Go Brandon!" dress is probably the most controversial outfit Boebert has worn.
She proudly posted a photo of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Boebert posing next to Donald Trump, back to the camera to ensure maximum headline-grabbing effect. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement," she captioned the post. Credit where credit's due, though. The outspoken gun activist has never wavered, remaining true to her questionable style while rising high within the GOP ranks. Many of the outfits she donned in 2024 were every bit as tacky and inappropriate as those she wore before her public profile soared.
Boebert's little white Washington dress
Lauren Boebert dusted off her stilettos, slipped into a little white dress, and threw on an electric blue blazer on top for a meeting with congressional Republican leaders and Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on June 13. She was all business as she confidently strode to the U.S Capitol Club. However, her skin-tight, thigh-flashing V-neck dress blew any chance of Boebert appearing like a classy congresswoman.
The divisive politician's sexy and sassy style has consistently placed her in the crosshairs of Boebert's many political rivals. Her Colorado colleague, Rep. Richard Holtorf is particularly offended and outraged by her clothing, or lack thereof. "She needs to learn how to dress. She needs to learn how to be respectful," Holtorf, who's not exactly renowned for his fashion flair, decreed in a May 2024 interview with 710KNUS radio.
He also raged, "You know I raised five daughters, and I'm going to say this loud and proud. My five daughters, if they stood in front of me in a group of 20, 50, 100 people dressed like Boebert, I would be disgusted," before covertly comparing her to local sex workers: "I see women dressed like Boebert, high heels, short skirt, low cut blouse, and I won't tell you what they're doing, but it's nothing that you can talk to your grandmother about."
Her congressional cut-out
Lauren Boebert was decked out in all her P.T.A. mom finery in January 2024, which would have been awesome if she was hanging out at one of her four sons' schools, but didn't work as well during a hard day's arguing in Congress. The Colorado politician's white cut-out T-shirt looked like it was fresh off the discount rail at her local Goodwill while the black tank top underneath and ill-fitting, drab gray and white check jacket she topped it all off with did little to elevate the look.
Boebert posted a video on Instagram of her delivering a heated takedown of the Biden administration's border control policy. "Our BORDER PATROL agents should have operational control of OUR southern border — not the criminal cartels!" she captioned the clip. However, sadly for the outspoken congresswoman, many of her followers seemed more focused on her tacky T-shirt than her fiery rhetoric.
"My mom dresses better than you," one wrote scathingly. "Boobs and a microchip," another commented. Still, she wasn't without her fans. As one gushed, "I don't agree with the things that she says or the side that she's on but man she's gorgeous!!"
Boebert's stilettos and skinny jeans
Lauren Boebert tried her hardest to bring the early naughts back in September 2024, clad in a pair of dark wash, high-rise skinny jeans, gray stilettos, a white tank top, and a navy single-button blazer. Her one-woman fashion revival mission was an abstract failure, though. "THE 'FABB' FIVE!" Boebert captioned a carousel of Instagram pics including one of her posing with John Fabbricatore, Danielle Jurinsky, Tom Homan, and Chip Roy.
"Venezuelan Gangs are showing their presence by force in Aurora, Colorado and we are here to get the TRUTH out to Coloradans. SHUT THE BORDER DOWN!" she demanded, perpetuating Jurinsky's debunked claim that roaming gangs of Venezuelan criminals were terrorizing apartment blocks in the Centennial State city.
In several other photos, Boebert addressed a decidedly disinterested-looking group of patrons at a dive bar and cheered on Fabbricatore as he took to the mic too. "You look like a floozie, seriously," one commenter declared in response. "Skinny jeans and heels is a deadly combination," another opined. "Ho ho ho," sniped a third.
Her cowboy hat and strappy high heels ensemble
Cowboy hats and strappy high heels don't exactly scream "congresswoman." Still, that's never stopped Lauren Boebert from committing the fashion felony. She busted out the ensemble in September and posted evidence of her clothing crime on Instagram for all to see. "Me, my boys and my President!" Boebert captioned the photo of her next to Donald Trump, flanked by three of her four sons. "Stripper shoes and a cowboy hat," one user pointed out while another wrote simply, "She dresses like she's going to the club."
Boebert's eldest son, Tyler, was noticeably missing, which was probably just as well. The 18-year-old was arrested in February 2024 and charged with "four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents — Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," per Rifle PD. Tyler faced a potential 12-36 months inside and fines totaling $100,000. However, he managed to escape a custodial sentence after striking a plea deal, admitting to just one count of attempted identity theft in return for two years probation and 80 hours of community service.
Boebert's Super Mario homage
Decked out in an electric blue jumpsuit and red MAGA cap, Lauren Boebert channeled her inner Super Mario in November. She posted pics of her plumber homage on Instagram, which included an unfortunate shot of Boebert neighing toothily while holding her grandson, who looked desperate to escape her clutches. "The 1960's called, they want that hideous blue leisure suit back," one user wrote in response. "That MAGA hat needs to go. burn it and toss it in the trash," another proclaimed.
Others, meanwhile, seized the opportunity to taunt Boebert about her son's questionable life choices. "That kid will end up in jail, just like his father," one rudely predicted. It was certainly a little eyebrow-raising when news broke that the devout Christian and family values exponent's then 17-year-old son was expecting a baby with his teenage girlfriend. "Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert reasoned in an April 2023 interview (via YouTube). "One of the biggest things that I look to is 'him who knows to do right and doesn't, it's sin."
However, the proud boy mom made it clear that as long as her son's heart was in the right place, and he was committed to serving God, that was all that mattered. As for how dressing like a famous videogame character does that, well, it remains to be seen.