Lauren Boebert's Worst Outfits Of 2024, Ranked

There's a distinct look that the GOP's shining female stars all share. Mar-a-Lago face? Check! Coiffed and honey-blond streaked hair? Check! Sky high heels? Check! Short, tight outfits that flash plenty of flesh? Check, check, check! A prime example is Lauren Boebert, whose transformation from an aspiring local politician into one of the most prominent MAGA mouthpieces around ticks all of the boxes. Still, despite her conformity, Boebert manages to stand out from the sea of Andre Soriano, hairspray, and sinewy biceps.

Advertisement

Boebert loves to show off in leggy looks no matter the occasion. Her clothing choices can oftentimes prove as controversial as her trips to the theater with a seemingly endless list of Boebert outfits that completely missed the mark. For instance, consider her skin-tight "Beetlejuice" dress, construction site stilettos, alt-right Ts, and fake Trump sneakers, to name but a few. Still, the U.S. Representative's infamous 2021 Biden-bashing, AOC-trolling red "Let's Go Brandon!" dress is probably the most controversial outfit Boebert has worn.

She proudly posted a photo of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Boebert posing next to Donald Trump, back to the camera to ensure maximum headline-grabbing effect. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement," she captioned the post. Credit where credit's due, though. The outspoken gun activist has never wavered, remaining true to her questionable style while rising high within the GOP ranks. Many of the outfits she donned in 2024 were every bit as tacky and inappropriate as those she wore before her public profile soared.

Advertisement