Karoline Leavitt's Bad Blowout On Latest Fox News Interview Isn't Doing Her Any Favors
A month into her new role as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt is surely coming to understand the kind of scrutiny that comes with being a highly controversial figure in the public eye. She's gotten plenty of flak online since starting her new gig — not only for the things she says and the actions she defends, but also for how she appears and styles herself. Leavitt can't escape plastic surgery rumors, and her makeup blunders are reminding folks of Kimberly Guilfoyle's notoriously caked-on products. Based on the attention her aesthetic choices have been getting, it's easy to see why Leavitt has chosen to switch things up a bit. Yet, her new hairstyle is actually making things even worse.
In a recent Fox News appearance, Leavitt debuted a new hairstyle. Rather than her typical curled or straightened locks, she apparently opted for a blowout. We can't blame Leavitt for wanting to avoid further criticism by getting a makeover. That said, her hair looked better before. Her usually smooth locks, instead, looked a bit puffy and shapeless. And, while Leavitt's makeup was simple and subtle, her new hairstyle didn't match the pared-down vibe.
The internet has theories about Leavitt's ever-expanding hair
While we suspect that Karoline Leavitt's new 'do may be a result of criticism online, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user has a hilarious theory that may be behind the increase in hair volume. "It's been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder. Every time she says 'common sense' her lips expand to twice their normal size. She'll be appearing as a balloon in the next Macy's parade," they quipped. One commenter noted, "Her 'tell' is she flips her hair every time she tells a lie," implying that her mane may play a bigger role in her press briefings and interviews than we thought. "MAGA lips sink ships," said another, poking fun at Leavitt's White House makeover that has some people convinced she's had cosmetic work done, including some lip filler.
While Leavitt almost surely doesn't actually have a bad case of "Pinocchio" hair, it's clear that folks online are taking note of her transformation. Moving forward, our best advice for Leavitt is to keep the fashion fails at bay, go easy on the makeup, and perhaps most importantly, step away from the blow dryer.