Karoline Leavitt's Bad Blowout On Latest Fox News Interview Isn't Doing Her Any Favors

A month into her new role as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt is surely coming to understand the kind of scrutiny that comes with being a highly controversial figure in the public eye. She's gotten plenty of flak online since starting her new gig — not only for the things she says and the actions she defends, but also for how she appears and styles herself. Leavitt can't escape plastic surgery rumors, and her makeup blunders are reminding folks of Kimberly Guilfoyle's notoriously caked-on products. Based on the attention her aesthetic choices have been getting, it's easy to see why Leavitt has chosen to switch things up a bit. Yet, her new hairstyle is actually making things even worse.

In a recent Fox News appearance, Leavitt debuted a new hairstyle. Rather than her typical curled or straightened locks, she apparently opted for a blowout. We can't blame Leavitt for wanting to avoid further criticism by getting a makeover. That said, her hair looked better before. Her usually smooth locks, instead, looked a bit puffy and shapeless. And, while Leavitt's makeup was simple and subtle, her new hairstyle didn't match the pared-down vibe.