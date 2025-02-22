The Lavish Life Of Sophie Winkleman

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Meghan Markle was the first actress-turned-British royal, but Sophie Winkleman trod that path long before the American. Winkleman married into British royalty via Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael (Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) and Marie Christine von Reibnitz (also known as Princess Michael of Kent), in 2009. But unlike her husband, she wasn't born with a silver spoon in her mouth. In an interview with Varsity, she identified her childhood as distinctly "not posh," with her father working as a publisher and her mother as a copywriter and children's book author. Winkleman said her parents made up for their relative lack of wealth with their "mega-intellectual" mindset.

Winkleman's more modest roots contrast sharply with the British royal family's, highlighting the differences in class systems between the U.K. and the U.S. Across the pond, the upper-class title is usually only reserved for the likes of her husband Lord Frederick, unlike in the States where there is more class mobility. She joins the likes of the lavish Kate Middleton and the tragic Princess Diana as commoners marrying into nobility.

Winkleman has had a lot to say about joining the royal family, but the anti-smartphone campaigner and actress — who has starred in such films as "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" and "Wonka" — is as prodigal as any other member of her extended family.

