Why Melissa Rauch From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar

"The Big Bang Theory" may be the show that launched Melissa Rauch to global stardom, but it isn't the only hit series where she can be spotted. From the successful "Night Court" reboot to the popular supernatural series "True Blood," Rauch's small-screen footprint is rich and fascinating. She had a recurring role in a short-lived American version of the high-profile Australian series "Kath & Kim." Another lesser-known fact about Melissa Rauch is that she was in one episode of "The Office."

Advertisement

After "The Big Bang Theory," Rauch headlined her own show, "Night Court," and has successfully brought two of her "The Big Bang Theory" castmates over. In Season 2, she reunited with Kunal Nayyar (who played Raj in "Big Bang") on-screen and played out a "Big Bang" fantasy in which Nayyar's character, Martini, is a love interest of Rauch's Abby Stone. Season 3 then saw Mayim Bialik (who played Amy and is friends with Rauch in real life) as a stalker. In an interview with CinemaBlend (via Screen Rant), Rauch promised more "Big Bang" Easter eggs to come. "They are my brothers and sisters," she said about her castmates. "I love them so much, so anyone and everyone is welcome, but I'm excited to get some more mini Big Bang reunions happening."

Advertisement

On the movie side, she has also been in some very interesting projects alongside big names, such as Meryl Streep and Sebastian Stan, and has lent her voice to a few charming animated characters.