Body Language Expert Uncovers The Truth About Trump & Elon (And It's Not What We Expected)

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's February 2025 interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity revealed plenty about Trump and Musk's weird relationship. Though Trump has tried to snuff out the President Musk rumors, he may have made things worse by including Musk in the interview. The way Trump gushed over Musk also had some wondering why Vice President JD Vance is even around.

While Trump's words exposed plenty about their dynamic, body language expert Traci Brown, CSP said his and Musk's expressions caught on camera reveal even more. We all know that Musk is perhaps a bit too obsessed with the president, so much so that he was rumored to want to move to Florida to be closer to him. But when he professed his love for the commander in chief during their Fox interview, Trump noticeably whipped his head toward his senior advisor.

"I think Elon caught Donald off guard a bit," Brown said. "Notice how fast Trump looks at him once he said 'I love the president.'" As if he didn't know how to take Musk's praise, Brown pointed out, Trump turned his head away before delivering a full response. "After he taps Elon's leg, he looks away, not in embarrassment, but to construct thoughts on the comment," Brown said. While Trump's facial response may have shown he was uncertain about Musk's thoughts, Musk's expressions exuded full confidence in their relationship.

