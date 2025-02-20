Ant Anstead's Joke About Christina And Tarek's On-Set Behavior Pushes The Envelope Big Time
Coming in hot as a guest judge on HGTV's "The Flip Off," Ant Anstead couldn't stop poking at quite the sore subject. Considering Anstead has never been the same since his divorce from Chistina Haack, it appears he still has some ruffled feathers when it comes to being in the same room as his ex-wife and her first ex-husband. In "The Flip Off," Haack competes against married couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. Notably, Tarek and Haack were initially married to each other and now share custody of their two children, Taylor and Brayden. However, it seems that the post-divorce friendship between Tarek and Haack can appear a little too overly friendly at times. According to People, Anstead apparently grew tired of the two constantly joking around and made quite the barbed statement about it.
Right before determining the winning team for the week, Anstead singled out Tarek and Haack by saying, "Once you guys stop flirting with each other, let's get into it." Ever the charmer, Tarek attempted to smooth things over by claiming he was "just an innocent victim," to the casual verbal sparring Haack could send his way. However, once they all started to laugh it off, Anstead once again pleaded for Haack and Tarek to "stop flirting," leading Heather Rae to tell him to knock it off. "Ant, now you're really going to be in trouble if you keep using that word," Heather Rae quipped. Luckily everything simmered down after that, but Heather Rae deciding to step in showed off the strangely protective dynamic between herself, Tarek, and Haack. It's notable, especially since Haack and Anstead hadn't been on the best of terms for a long time.
Christina Haack's reconciliation with Ant Anstead came as a surprise
When Ant Anstead and Christina Haack ultimately ended their two-year marriage and filed for divorce, the ensuing custody battle between them over their son Hudson took almost as long as their marriage. Finalizing the divorce in 2022, Hudson is part of a blended family that includes Anstead's children from his first marriage. However, Haack's reconciliation with Anstead is such a recent development it appeared to take her "The Flip Off" costars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa by surprise.
In a promotional Instagram post for the episode, Haack details what brought about her making up with Anstead. In the wake of Haack's messy divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall, it seems everyone is rallying to support her as she moves forward — including her other ex-husbands. When Haack went to pick up her son Hudson from Anstead's house, Haack said "[Anstead] gave me a huge hug ... He just said 'I'm so sorry for everything you're going through and I'm here for you no matter what you need.' It was a very nice moment."
It seems this gesture opened the door to Haack wanting to better co-parent with Anstead as well as possibly using her ex-husband to play some mind games for "The Flip Off." Tarek and Heather Rae apparently were unaware that Haack and Anstead were on speaking terms, much less that he would be willing to guest judge. However, Haack might have accidentally gotten into the headspace of both Anstead and Tarek, considering how annoyed Anstead became with her antics by the end of the episode.