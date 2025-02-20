Ant Anstead's Joke About Christina And Tarek's On-Set Behavior Pushes The Envelope Big Time

Coming in hot as a guest judge on HGTV's "The Flip Off," Ant Anstead couldn't stop poking at quite the sore subject. Considering Anstead has never been the same since his divorce from Chistina Haack, it appears he still has some ruffled feathers when it comes to being in the same room as his ex-wife and her first ex-husband. In "The Flip Off," Haack competes against married couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. Notably, Tarek and Haack were initially married to each other and now share custody of their two children, Taylor and Brayden. However, it seems that the post-divorce friendship between Tarek and Haack can appear a little too overly friendly at times. According to People, Anstead apparently grew tired of the two constantly joking around and made quite the barbed statement about it.

Right before determining the winning team for the week, Anstead singled out Tarek and Haack by saying, "Once you guys stop flirting with each other, let's get into it." Ever the charmer, Tarek attempted to smooth things over by claiming he was "just an innocent victim," to the casual verbal sparring Haack could send his way. However, once they all started to laugh it off, Anstead once again pleaded for Haack and Tarek to "stop flirting," leading Heather Rae to tell him to knock it off. "Ant, now you're really going to be in trouble if you keep using that word," Heather Rae quipped. Luckily everything simmered down after that, but Heather Rae deciding to step in showed off the strangely protective dynamic between herself, Tarek, and Haack. It's notable, especially since Haack and Anstead hadn't been on the best of terms for a long time.

