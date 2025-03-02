Tacky Outfits We're Hoping Lauren Boebert Never Wears Again

Unlike other members of Congress, Lauren Boebert's legacy probably won't be related to any actual politics. Boebert has been entangled in many messy controversies both in the Capitol (she heckled former president Joe Biden as he spoke about his late son Beau) and out of it ("Beetlejuice" performance, anyone?). Her personal style has also been called into question on more than one occasion. Boebert loves to show off her leggy looks in minidresses, tight blazers, and skinny jeans, but all too often, her figure-hugging pieces flirt with the boundaries of bad taste. Other times, the Colorado representative steps out in getups that are unprofessional, mismatched, or just plain tacky. The grand prize, of course, will always go to Boebert's infamous "Let's Go Brandon" dress, which was a style dud in addition to being a classless statement. But she's come close to equaling that level on many other occasions.

Advertisement

We present a few of the most egregious examples below, in hopes the congresswoman will take the hint and consign these pieces to the trash bin for good.