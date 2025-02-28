4 Glaring Red Flags In Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Marriage

In May 2022, reality star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker legally wed in an intimate gathering in Santa Barbara, California after dating for just a year. Many of the devoted Kardashian family followers were overjoyed that the eldest of the Kardashian siblings finally found her rockstar Prince Charming after experiencing relationship woes for years. Before the socialite's relationship with the "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums" author, she was in a long-term relationship with entrepreneur Scott Disick, who is the father of three of her four biological children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Disick and Kardashian never got married, despite many fans' insistence that they were end game. Their relationship debuted on the family's hit reality series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and fans of the show witnessed the couple go through phases of hot and heavy love, toxicity, affairs, welcoming children, and almost making it down the aisle twice. Disick struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his relationship with Kardashian, and in 2015, she decided to step away from the relationship with him for good since he couldn't seem to give up alcohol and drugs —not to mention all the times he cheated on her.

Years after their split, in 2021, the Poosh founder started dating Blink 182 drummer Barker, and by the next year, the two were married. They have since welcomed a baby boy together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in 2023, and Kardashian seems happier than ever. But that doesn't mean their marriage is without flaws and a few major red flags.

