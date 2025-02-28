4 Glaring Red Flags In Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Marriage
In May 2022, reality star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker legally wed in an intimate gathering in Santa Barbara, California after dating for just a year. Many of the devoted Kardashian family followers were overjoyed that the eldest of the Kardashian siblings finally found her rockstar Prince Charming after experiencing relationship woes for years. Before the socialite's relationship with the "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums" author, she was in a long-term relationship with entrepreneur Scott Disick, who is the father of three of her four biological children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Disick and Kardashian never got married, despite many fans' insistence that they were end game. Their relationship debuted on the family's hit reality series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and fans of the show witnessed the couple go through phases of hot and heavy love, toxicity, affairs, welcoming children, and almost making it down the aisle twice. Disick struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his relationship with Kardashian, and in 2015, she decided to step away from the relationship with him for good since he couldn't seem to give up alcohol and drugs —not to mention all the times he cheated on her.
Years after their split, in 2021, the Poosh founder started dating Blink 182 drummer Barker, and by the next year, the two were married. They have since welcomed a baby boy together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in 2023, and Kardashian seems happier than ever. But that doesn't mean their marriage is without flaws and a few major red flags.
Kourtney's fans label Travis as controlling
Kourtney Kardashian is not known to be a pushover. Based on what the public has seen on television, she's quick to call people out for not considering her feelings, making her feel uncomfortable, or for attempting to silence her opinion. But with Travis Barker, it seems like the Kardashian was less vocal about the things she wanted — or at least that's the way her fans see it. When the married couple welcomed their baby in 2023, it was announced that the baby's name was Rocky Thirteen Barker. While it's not un-Kardashian to give a child a non-generic name, some fans believed the name was solely chosen by Barker.
In a 2023 interview on Complex's "Goat Talk," Barker told one of his daughters, Alabama, that that was the name he had in mind. "I like Rocky 13. That's this name that's just been going through my head lately," he said (via People). His daughter said she disliked the name, but it is said to hold symbolic meaning to the drummer as "13" is his favorite number and his favorite musician is named "Rocky." Having full control of naming the baby made fans give Barker the "controlling" label with one fan on social media saying, "Kourt was the only one that had normal names for her kids and then Barker wanted Rocky 13."
When Kardashian had her first three children, she was vocal about being a part of the naming process. With her and Scott Disick's first son, Mason, the media personality told reporters, "The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked," (via Today). "It was the only one that stuck with me."
Kourtney's children do not like her constant PDA with Travis
Nobody does PDA like Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker. Sometimes it's on red carpets or in front of their families, but most times, it's plastered on our social feeds, thanks to people no longer caring about privacy! A few scrolls on the drummer's Instagram page will lead you to photos of them locking lips, or with Kardashian's legs wrapped around her husband's waist on the beach in a thong that gives us a great view of her backside.
While the rest of the world can look away at any time, it's harder when you're seated right next to the amorous pair. At one point, the Poosh founder's third child, Reign, voiced that he could no longer stand all the kissing. In a 2022 episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," while the two were tongue-wrestling at a family dinner, Reign said, "I'm gonna die, eww guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss." Another time, in a 2023 episode, while on a boat in Sydney, Kardashian and Barker began kissing passionately.
"Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro. Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick," Reign begged. Despite Reign's feelings, his mother said in the episode that she thinks it's a good thing for children to see parents sharing affection. "There's nothing wrong with that," she said.While the constant kissing may lead some to believe that their relationship is only about sexual pleasure, life coach and relationship expert Nicole Moore previously told The List that their relationship revolves around more than sex based on their body language,
It took some time for Kourtney and Travis to officially blend their families
When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022, they didn't immediately move in with each other, meaning it took some time before the two families were blended. When the pair met, Kardashian had three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and the Blink 182 drummer had two biological children and one stepchild — Landon and Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, who live a lavish life. The eldest of the Kardashian siblings revealed on an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians" that she and her husband were deciding on the best time to move in together since their children were very settled in their own homes.
Their hesitance in rushing the big move could potentially be linked to the fact that the Lemme founder's children needed time to adjust to their mother being married to someone. When the musician proposed to the media personality in 2021, Penelope broke into tears, as seen on the Hulu reality show. "I think it's a big change for [Penelope] and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means," Kardashian said. However, in 2024, the families officially moved into Barker's house.
Kardashian has established a close relationship with her husband's children and expressed her love for her blended family on the show. "I think that, you know, the more kids, the merrier, and it's like more people to love," she said. "I think because we've all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. Like, it's all I could ever want."
Kourtney and Travis' relationship progressed really quickly
Kourtney Kardashian has been in a few committed relationships, including with Taryll Jackson of the Jackson family, Scott Disick, and model Younes Bendjima, who's 14 years her junior. In each of these relationships, only the coupling with Disick seemed serious enough to lead to marriage. But with Travis Barker, everything moved with record speed. The two began dating in January 2021. By April of that year, the couple and their children vacationed together, and the drummer tattooed his girlfriend's name on his chest. Six months later, they were engaged, and less than a year later, they were legally married. The influencer had to be certain that Barker was "the one" because in 2007, while in Las Vegas, Kardashian and Disick were prepared to walk down the aisle together before momager Kris Jenner told the couple they were rushing the relationship, and they agreed to put their wedding off.
However, nothing was keeping Kardashian from tying the knot with her Barker babe. In the couple's Hulu special about their wedding, "Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis," Kardashian said that her father would've loved her now-husband which, if you know the Kardashian girls and how they feel about their dad, is one of the highest compliments they can give.
There's no doubt that there are some existing red flags in the couple's relationship, and they suck faces entirely too often, but Kourtney Kardashian finally gets to be in a seamless lover-girl era, and maybe we can just love that for her. After all she's been through in love, she deserves it.