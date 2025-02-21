Karoline Leavitt's Outdated Leopard Print Dress Has Lauren Boebert Written All Over It
Karoline Leavitt's political career has taken off at unprecedented speed. In less than six years, she's gone from college grad to White House press secretary. To fit the MAGA aesthetic, Leavitt has also changed up her hair, makeup, and wardrobe, making her look nearly unrecognizable when compared to her college photos. Unfortunately, this swift pivot has resulted in some notable fashion fails for Leavitt. On February 21, 2025, she made another fashion misstep when she stepped out in an outdated leopard print dress that reached to mid-calf.
Leavitt's sartorial choice draws unflattering comparisons to Lauren Boebert. While the Colorado congresswoman hasn't been spotted in a leopard print dress, it's one of her go-to prints when choosing accessories, especially shoes. Boebert's worn leopard pumps and chunky platform leopard print espadrilles. Alarmingly, she even wore open-toed espadrilles while hanging with a group of alligators. This cavalier choice was one of Boebert's biggest fashion fails.
Boebert's use of leopard print has resulted in outfits that lack cohesion, including at a winery in February 2020. Boebert paired a polka dot shirt, black blazer, and black skinny pants with gleaming white stilettos and a leopard print gun holster. The congresswoman acknowledged her unconventional combination, writing on Instagram, "By 'Freedom' I clearly mean we are free to wear leopard print and polka dots!" And clearly, Leavitt is feeling the same with her choice to wear leopard print as well.
Leavitt's often pricey ensembles are less casual compared to Boebert
While it remains popular, leopard print is often polarizing. Clearly, Lauren Boebert's on the "love it" side of the divide. Boebert re-wore her leopard print pumps at a December 2024 event, proving she's not giving up this pattern any time soon. As for Karoline Leavitt, time will tell. While this could be her first foray into leopard print, Leavitt has worn a green zebra dress that also proved divisive.
Animal patterns aside, one area where Leavitt and Boebert seem to differ is that Leavitt's outfits tend to fall on the dressier side, while Boebert's frequently sported a more casual jeans and tee look, occasionally mixing in a blazer. Boebert's ensembles give off a more budget-minded vibe, while Leavitt's outfits are often wildly expensive. For instance, the press secretary's fashion picks reportedly includes $730 Jimmy Choo footwear as well as a powder blue LPA coat that retails for $498.
Regardless of price, Leavitt's outerwear has garnered praise. Next time, she might want to ditch the leopard dress and swap in a solid color for a more harmonious look that lets her coat take center stage. The press secretary appears to be a fan of fuzzy collars, so she could limit herself to this one animal-inspired element. Even so, this choice could open her up to criticism. Leavitt herself pointed this out when she wore a plushy-collared vest. "The fur is fake. @peta don't come at us!" she wrote on Instagram.