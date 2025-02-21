Karoline Leavitt's Outdated Leopard Print Dress Has Lauren Boebert Written All Over It

Karoline Leavitt's political career has taken off at unprecedented speed. In less than six years, she's gone from college grad to White House press secretary. To fit the MAGA aesthetic, Leavitt has also changed up her hair, makeup, and wardrobe, making her look nearly unrecognizable when compared to her college photos. Unfortunately, this swift pivot has resulted in some notable fashion fails for Leavitt. On February 21, 2025, she made another fashion misstep when she stepped out in an outdated leopard print dress that reached to mid-calf.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Leavitt's sartorial choice draws unflattering comparisons to Lauren Boebert. While the Colorado congresswoman hasn't been spotted in a leopard print dress, it's one of her go-to prints when choosing accessories, especially shoes. Boebert's worn leopard pumps and chunky platform leopard print espadrilles. Alarmingly, she even wore open-toed espadrilles while hanging with a group of alligators. This cavalier choice was one of Boebert's biggest fashion fails.

Boebert's use of leopard print has resulted in outfits that lack cohesion, including at a winery in February 2020. Boebert paired a polka dot shirt, black blazer, and black skinny pants with gleaming white stilettos and a leopard print gun holster. The congresswoman acknowledged her unconventional combination, writing on Instagram, "By 'Freedom' I clearly mean we are free to wear leopard print and polka dots!" And clearly, Leavitt is feeling the same with her choice to wear leopard print as well.

