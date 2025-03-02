What Kai Trump Looks Like Without Makeup
While still in high school, Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's eldest of 10 grandchildren, was already making a name for herself. She's the oldest of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's five children and only one year younger than her uncle Barron Trump, who possesses a surprisingly cheeky sense of humor. The golfer, who enjoys hitting the course with her grandpa, verbally committed to play her beloved sport at the University of Miami in 2024. The way she speaks about her grandpa and their shared passion brings an oft-missing humanity to Donald — and Kai's willingness to skip makeup on occasion helps make her more relatable to fans who don't have glam squads and pounds of pricey cosmetics at their disposal.
More than simply being the president's granddaughter, Kai boasts a strong social media presence, with 2.9 million TikTok followers, 1.6 million on Instagram, and over a million on her YouTube channel at the time of this writing. Some of her most-viewed vlogs have been ones leading up to big events, including election night, where she showed viewers her getting-ready process. Followers have made comments including "This is a star for the Trump Dynasty" and "She looks a lot like Ivanka." It's true, Kai does strike a startling resemblance to her aunt Ivanka Trump when she is made up. But what about when Kai isn't getting glammed for public appearances? Here's what she looks like without makeup.
Makeup-free selfies with the president
In November 2024, Kai Trump posted a carousel of photos that included one of her golfing with Donald Trump and another of her posing with Elon Musk and his son. She captioned the Instagram post, "Sundays with Grandpa." At first glance, it's jarring to see the president with such a big smile on his face, as we're so unused to Donald Trump giving a big, proper smile. Followers praised the grandfather for finding time to play golf with his grandchild. One wrote, "I love how proud you are of your grandpa and I love how proud he is of you."
What also deserves a shout-out is Kai Trump's beautiful complexion and makeup-free look. Though they often load on the makeup, the women in the Trump realm are not averse to going makeup-free in public, and Kai is another fresh face among them.
Kai Trump flying makeup-free
Kai Trump proved to be a valuable weapon in the Trump arsenal when it came to campaigning for the White House in 2024. She spoke at the Republican National Convention, using her sincerity to paint grandpa Donald Trump as a caring person. She has now secured her place as an ambassador for the Trump brand, bringing a new generation of followers into the fold.
The photo above, as patriotic as it looks, wasn't on the campaign trail, but rather after Kai Trump attended a golf tournament in Las Vegas. She documented the weekend on her YouTube channel, which included interviewing famous golfers and taking a private jet both ways, though she shared that she frequently flies commercial, unless she's traveling somewhere for President Trump. It also served as another opportunity for young Miss Trump to show her natural radiance in her makeup-free vlog and photos.
She usually opts to look sporty and genuine, not made up
Kai Trump often shares photos of herself with athletes, especially golfers. But when she posted a visual Instagram update on her life in December 2024, the carousel included a snap of her with football legend Tom Brady. (It appeared to be taken in the pro shop at a golf course.)
Though the topic of why Brady's face has been looking remarkably different might be fresh on everyone's minds, we are taken by the young Trump's face. Many of the teen's followers have commented on how down-to-earth she seems, and this photo corroborates their opinions. Her hair is undone with flyaways everywhere, likely because she just broke a sweat playing a round of golf, and she's makeup-free and looking radiant. Others might feel the need to look their made-up best when posing with Tom Brady — but not Kai Trump.