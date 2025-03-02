What Kai Trump Looks Like Without Makeup

While still in high school, Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's eldest of 10 grandchildren, was already making a name for herself. She's the oldest of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's five children and only one year younger than her uncle Barron Trump, who possesses a surprisingly cheeky sense of humor. The golfer, who enjoys hitting the course with her grandpa, verbally committed to play her beloved sport at the University of Miami in 2024. The way she speaks about her grandpa and their shared passion brings an oft-missing humanity to Donald — and Kai's willingness to skip makeup on occasion helps make her more relatable to fans who don't have glam squads and pounds of pricey cosmetics at their disposal.

More than simply being the president's granddaughter, Kai boasts a strong social media presence, with 2.9 million TikTok followers, 1.6 million on Instagram, and over a million on her YouTube channel at the time of this writing. Some of her most-viewed vlogs have been ones leading up to big events, including election night, where she showed viewers her getting-ready process. Followers have made comments including "This is a star for the Trump Dynasty" and "She looks a lot like Ivanka." It's true, Kai does strike a startling resemblance to her aunt Ivanka Trump when she is made up. But what about when Kai isn't getting glammed for public appearances? Here's what she looks like without makeup.

