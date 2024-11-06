8 Times The Trump Women Went Makeup-Free

The coronavirus pandemic has ben held up as "the great leveler" — and it even altered beauty trends. Ivanka Trump attested to it by delivering some major relatable moments at the time, as she fulfilled her public duties during quarantine in the universally classic work-from-home attire: disheveled hair, casual wardrobe, and no makeup.

Advertisement

After COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in the United States, Ivanka took to Instagram to urge her followers to comply with social distancing guidelines, talking to them in a strikingly dressed-down stance. This informal appearance may or may not have been a calculated decision for the former political advisor, who is known for her makeup indulgence, but it sure worked in her favor as far as striking a chord with her audience went.

It was a breath of fresh air to witness what Ivanka looks like underneath all that makeup for social media users who gushed about how naturally stunning America's First Daughter actually is. As she spoke into the camera, her flawless skin glistened — seemingly without the use of highlighters — leading many to either rave or inquire about it in the comments. Luckily for them, Ivanka's beauty secrets have been out in the open for a while now. Her longtime makeup artist Alexa Rodulfo once told Hola! magazine, "Ivanka is someone who eats nutritious foods, exercises regularly, doesn't smoke and protects her skin."

Advertisement