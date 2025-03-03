Jake Tapper's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Just a few years later, Alice Paul Tapper went through a near-fatal ordeal at age 14 that left her "helpless, hunchbacked, green, [and] exhausted." In 2022, Jake Tapper's daughter revealed in an op-ed for CNN that she "almost died" after her appendicitis was misdiagnosed, causing treatment to be delayed. According to Alice, she was hospitalized in November 2021 due to fever and stomach cramps. Doctors allegedly quickly dismissed appendicitis and instead told her it was a viral infection, but her condition and abdominal pain only worsened over the next two days. She claimed doctors seemingly didn't take her seriously whenever she complained about how agonizing the pain was.

It wasn't until Jake called the hospital administrator and urged them to do more to find the cause of Alice's pain that doctors ordered an ultrasound. It showed that her appendix had ruptured and "was leaking a poisonous stream of bacteria" into her bloodstream, causing sepsis and hypovolemic shock, which in turn can result in organ failure and death. She underwent multiple procedures over 12 weeks to drain the toxic leakage before getting an appendectomy in March 2022. While she appeared to have bounced back by December 2022, Alice, then 15, explained to CNN that her path to recovery had been far from smooth. "I had lost so much weight from being hospitalized that I was just struggling to eat and [be] able to function. I had trouble going to school," she recalled.

Alice also shared some of her plans for the future following her ordeal. "I want to row in college and maybe study zoology," she said, adding, "...I wish it never happened to me, obviously, but it was a really important learning experience for me."