Bettina Anderson Showed Off A Wildly Different Side Of Her Life In Childhood Throwback Pic

Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, heated up rather quickly. After the president's son split from his former fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, he and Anderson made their relationship public. At the 2025 Super Bowl, he even posted a photo of her and his kids on Instagram, which is something he never did with Guilfoyle. Anderson, however, has not reciprocated the gesture. Her photos with Don Jr. seemingly don't show their faces together and only appear on her Instagram Story. One thing she is fond of posting is a few pictures from years past.

The Palm Beach socialite looks unrecognizable in a throwback pic from her modeling days, but her childhood memories are even less discernible from what she looks like today. In a throwback photo she posted on her Instagram Story on Valentine's Day 2025, Anderson's younger self appeared to be holding a giant lobster on a boat, which she captioned: "Mood." Looking at her glammed-up, primly posed Instagram page, you would never guess that the model would have an affinity for fishing, let alone diving for lobsters — and it wasn't the last time she showed off her sea legs.