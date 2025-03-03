Bettina Anderson Showed Off A Wildly Different Side Of Her Life In Childhood Throwback Pic
Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, heated up rather quickly. After the president's son split from his former fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, he and Anderson made their relationship public. At the 2025 Super Bowl, he even posted a photo of her and his kids on Instagram, which is something he never did with Guilfoyle. Anderson, however, has not reciprocated the gesture. Her photos with Don Jr. seemingly don't show their faces together and only appear on her Instagram Story. One thing she is fond of posting is a few pictures from years past.
The Palm Beach socialite looks unrecognizable in a throwback pic from her modeling days, but her childhood memories are even less discernible from what she looks like today. In a throwback photo she posted on her Instagram Story on Valentine's Day 2025, Anderson's younger self appeared to be holding a giant lobster on a boat, which she captioned: "Mood." Looking at her glammed-up, primly posed Instagram page, you would never guess that the model would have an affinity for fishing, let alone diving for lobsters — and it wasn't the last time she showed off her sea legs.
A saltwater excursion proves she hasn't lost her love for the sea
In light of Valentine's Day 2025, Bettina Anderson posted a photo on social media of her luxe grocery haul filled with caviar and salmon — a subtle flex with her lavish plans for the holiday. Their celebrations didn't end there; Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. purportedly took a little trip to the Bahamas for a weekend getaway, which she also posted on her Instagram Story (via X, formerly known as Twitter). On one of their salty excursions, Anderson was photographed submerged in the water with snorkeling gear around her face. She seemingly used her childhood fishing skills to catch another massive crustacean (potentially her and Don Jr.'s dinner for the evening).
The ocean pics just prove that Anderson can't lose her love of fishing, which she seemingly got from her dad, well-known bank president Harry Loy Anderson Jr. Along with the throwback photo of her and the lobster, Anderson shared a memory with her late father, whom she called her "first Valentine." "Taught me everything I know," she captioned the adorable pic, which she additionally shared on her Instagram Story. The photo showed Anderson and her father standing in the ocean while looking at snorkeling gear — an activity she continues to pursue even after her father's 2013 death.