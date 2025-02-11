Bettina Anderson Already Gets One Thing From Don Jr. That Kimberly Guilfoyle Never Did
For a time, socialite Bettina Anderson was simply the rumored mistress of Donald Trump Jr. After all, he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. But since the official confirmation in December 2024 that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were no longer together, Don Jr. and Anderson haven't wasted any time enjoying each other's company in public, including at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Don Jr. even went so far as to share photos of him with Anderson from the game on social media; his Instagram page has pics of the two of them and some of his kids looking like one big happy family. Much of Don Jr.'s Instagram presence in the prior months was focused on promoting his father for president. So the break for some family shots seems like a pretty big deal for him. Especially when you compare it to the non-presence that Guilfoyle had on his page.
While Don Jr. would share the occasional post with Guilfoyle in it (like for their sixth anniversary in May 2024, she didn't show up all that much and especially not with his kids. Don Jr. has five kids with his ex-wife Vanessa. So it seems like he's already feeling more comfortable with Anderson than he did with Guilfoyle. And this hasn't been the first time that Anderson has been able to outshine Guilfoyle in the short time that she's been dating Don Jr.
Bettina Anderson hasn't shown Don Jr.'s face on her social media grid yet
As comfortable as Donald Trump Jr. seems to be sharing photos of Bettina Anderson on social media, it hasn't been reciprocated yet. Anderson hasn't included Donald Trump Jr. in her Instagram grid, which seems to predominantly be professional photos of herself. She didn't even include a picture of Don Jr.'s face in her Instagram stories from the Super Bowl, though she did include a photo of her holding hands with someone, presumably Don Jr. She also included a photo of her with Brittany Mahomes and Randi Mahomes, the wife and mother, respectively of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
And even though Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. aren't dating, she has still been showing up at a number of high-profile events that her ex and his new beau are also attending. Guilfoyle was at the inauguration, and she was at the Super Bowl as well. Guilfoyle even shared a picture with her next to Kevin Costner on her stories. Was it in response to knowing that her ex was there publicly sharing family time with a new girlfriend? No way to know, but it wouldn't be the first time someone used social media to try and show their ex what they're missing.