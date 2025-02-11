Bettina Anderson Already Gets One Thing From Don Jr. That Kimberly Guilfoyle Never Did

For a time, socialite Bettina Anderson was simply the rumored mistress of Donald Trump Jr. After all, he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. But since the official confirmation in December 2024 that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were no longer together, Don Jr. and Anderson haven't wasted any time enjoying each other's company in public, including at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Don Jr. even went so far as to share photos of him with Anderson from the game on social media; his Instagram page has pics of the two of them and some of his kids looking like one big happy family. Much of Don Jr.'s Instagram presence in the prior months was focused on promoting his father for president. So the break for some family shots seems like a pretty big deal for him. Especially when you compare it to the non-presence that Guilfoyle had on his page.

While Don Jr. would share the occasional post with Guilfoyle in it (like for their sixth anniversary in May 2024, she didn't show up all that much and especially not with his kids. Don Jr. has five kids with his ex-wife Vanessa. So it seems like he's already feeling more comfortable with Anderson than he did with Guilfoyle. And this hasn't been the first time that Anderson has been able to outshine Guilfoyle in the short time that she's been dating Don Jr.