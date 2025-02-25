Tragic Details About Lester Holt's Life

In February 2025, Lester Holt announced his departure as a head anchor of "NBC Nightly News." The job was one he's had for 10 years after taking over from Brian Williams in 2015 when Williams lied about being on a helicopter that was shot down in Iraq and ended up getting put on suspension (via New York Post).

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with 'Nightly News,' and 'Dateline,' I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," Holt told staffers in a memo. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride" (via NBC). Holt did not provide a reason for his departure, which will occur at the start of summer. However, he did share that his "time has come." Though he is leaving "NBC Nightly News," Holt will continue to work on "Dateline."

Even if the decision to step down is 100% his own, it's still sad to think this chapter of his life is coming to a close. Conclusions can be tough, even if they're something you want, and Holt may be caught up in his feelings for the next few months as he finishes out his tenure at "NBC Nightly News." It's also tragic for longtime fans of the show, who have been used to seeing Holt on their screens in the living room for years.

