The Real-Life Partners Of The Rookie Cast

"The Rookie" has featured many on-screen romances. While tragic events and twisty arcs like Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford's will they/won't they relationship tend to get all the attention, there are also some great love stories. Wade (Richard T. Jones) and Luna Grey (Angel Parker) have been married for over 25 years. Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) tied the knot in Season 6. However, in real life, the star who got his start on "One Life to Live" is less fortunate in finding love.

Fillion has been engaged three times but never married. "[I]f you're with someone and you're afraid of committing to her, then you shouldn't do it," he told Women's Health and added that from his experience, those who popped the question weren't afraid. "They've just found the right woman." He revealed that he remained in contact with most of his exes, though if they were ever in the same room with him, they'd probably have the same remark. "They would describe me as being unlucky in love."

On the other hand, many of the "Rookie" cast members are happily married. Some even had their pregnancies written into the show. Jones found love again after his 21-year marriage ended. Dewan has welcomed two children with fiancé Steve Kazee after her split from Channing Tatum. From Grammy-nominated musicians to actors and those outside the business, "The Rookie" cast's real-life partners are from all walks of life and are part of the support system that made the show great.

