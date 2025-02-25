All About Patrick Schwarzenegger's Fiancée, Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger is, famously, the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who apparently wasn't the most easygoing dad with his eldest son. Patrick is fast making a name for himself on his own merits in Hollywood as one of the stars of Season 3 of "The White Lotus." He plays Saxon Ratliff, a character whose personal life has already proven to be more than a little disturbing for viewers. Thankfully, Patrick's actual personal life is considerably less messy than his onscreen character's.

Patrick has a star studded relationship history, including a short-lived romance with fellow nepo baby Miley Cyrus. But he's now engaged to model Abby Champion. Champion and Patrick's relationship started back in 2015, and they got engaged in December 2023. There's no wedding date set yet, but the relationship is solid. "We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married," Patrick proudly told InStyle in 2025, adding, "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."

The two have been spotted on red carpets together and have consistently supported each other's careers in public over the years, which we love to see, and it sounds like there's plenty of love and encouragement behind the scenes as well. Along with her healthy and happy relationship with Patrick, here's what we know about Champion.

