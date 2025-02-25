All About Patrick Schwarzenegger's Fiancée, Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger is, famously, the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who apparently wasn't the most easygoing dad with his eldest son. Patrick is fast making a name for himself on his own merits in Hollywood as one of the stars of Season 3 of "The White Lotus." He plays Saxon Ratliff, a character whose personal life has already proven to be more than a little disturbing for viewers. Thankfully, Patrick's actual personal life is considerably less messy than his onscreen character's.
Patrick has a star studded relationship history, including a short-lived romance with fellow nepo baby Miley Cyrus. But he's now engaged to model Abby Champion. Champion and Patrick's relationship started back in 2015, and they got engaged in December 2023. There's no wedding date set yet, but the relationship is solid. "We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married," Patrick proudly told InStyle in 2025, adding, "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."
The two have been spotted on red carpets together and have consistently supported each other's careers in public over the years, which we love to see, and it sounds like there's plenty of love and encouragement behind the scenes as well. Along with her healthy and happy relationship with Patrick, here's what we know about Champion.
Abby Champion is proud of being an Alabama native
While Patrick Schwarzenegger grew up in the spotlight as the child of two famous parents, Abby Champion had a more low key upbringing. She was born in February 1997, one of Greg and Laura Champion's four children. And while she lives in Los Angeles now, she grew up in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. At home, the Champions had a lot of animals around, including one particularly unusual family pet: a squirrel.
Abby's proud of her roots. "Whenever people ask me where I'm from and I respond 'Alabama,' they always give me a weird look or call me a hick," she confessed to Vestavia Voice in 2016. "But to me, growing up in Alabama is amazing. It teaches you to have good manners, enjoy good food and reminds me of the importance of faith and family." Her Alabama pride runs so deep that one of her nicknames is "Lil Bama," per People.
Her modeling career started by chance
Abby Champion and her older sister Baskin Champion are both models. Baskin was Miss Alabama Teen, and she went to the Bahamas to compete for Miss Teen USA in 2014. It was during that trip that Abby, who was in high school at the time, was approached to see if she would be interested in being a model too. She said yes, and her first job was for hair accessory brand Scunci. Abby then relocated to Los Angeles to model full-time after graduating from high school in 2015.
However, that move meant sacrificing a dream she'd previously had for most of her life. "From the time I was a little girl going to Alabama and Auburn football games, I believed I would attend one of those schools after graduation,” the model divulged to AL.com, acknowledging, "It was hard hearing all of my friends talk about going to Bama or Auburn together and going through [sorority] rush. I struggled realizing I was going to [...] miss out on all the fun and experiences of being in college." Abby was also homesick when she first moved to Los Angeles, but she ended up falling in love with fashion, modeling, and of course her future fiancé Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Abby Champion didn't always feel fashionable but she's now got a style obsession
Abby Champion has walked the runway for major labels like Hermès, Carolina Herrera, and Chanel, and she seems effortlessly chic on social media. However, before the Alabama native became a professional model, she didn't see herself as particularly fashionable. Champion credits her work in fashion as helping her to identify what works for her — not just what looks good on her, but what helps Champion showcase her true self.
As the stunning model told Net-A-Porter, "I'm obsessed with pants — I have over 100 pairs. I just throw on a cool pair of pants and a T-shirt and I'm good to go." Notably, it's one especially pricey pair of pants that holds a special place in Champion's heart to this day. "My first pair of denim that I remember was really my first expensive pair I ever bought," the model explained to V Magazine.
She elaborated, "I'm a big saver so spending money on denim was a big deal for me. The first pair I got fit like a glove, and there was something about being able to splurge on them that made them feel extra special." No word on the designer, sadly.
She likes working with family (and her gorgeous fiancé)
Along with her runway work, Abby Champion has been the face of a number of high-profile ad campaigns, including for brands like Tory Burch, and she's appeared in numerous fashion magazine spreads too. Some of her favorite work has been with her loved ones. Abby and her older sister Baskin Champion have worked together since the very beginning of their careers. Likewise, the sisters were able to work with their mother for a Victoria's Secret Mother's Day ad in 2022. It was a bucket list modeling accomplishment for Abby.
She's also worked with Patrick Schwarzenegger. In 2019, they were featured in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign called "Get Between Me and #MyCalvins." The super hot couple then co-starred in a Vogue photoshoot in 2022 followed by a Tommy Hilfiger campaign in 2024. Abby told The Daily why it was so great to collaborate with him: "Normally I'm on set by myself. We were able to stay in the hotel together, be on set together, have dinner together. It makes it such a fun day to share my world with him, especially in New York City."
Abby Champion is all about health, wellness, and spending quality time with friends
Abby Champion is all about self care, and she is dedicated to being as healthy as possible. Her gym routine is impressive. As the model detailed to Net-A-Porter, "I workout every day, and if I'm in LA, I do it twice a day." She likes to change it up when it comes to her routines with a rotating set of classes including barre, strength training, and lots more.
Champion gets more than just physical wellbeing from her dedicated exercise regime, confirming, "I find it's a good way to be off my phone and to be totally focused on my health, my wellbeing and my breathing. It makes me feel really good." The model also loves to spend her time off work with family and friends. She really enjoys a good game night, and, as you might guess from her last name, she's competitive and likes to win.