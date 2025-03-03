Don Jr.'s Son Is Growing Up Fast (& Quickly Taking On Grandpa Trump's Signature 'Do)

President Donald Trump's hair transformation has long been a sore spot for the divisive politician, and it turns out his hair woes might be hereditary. Even the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., once admitted during a Magno News interview that he knows better than to poke fun at his dad's crowning glory. "As a Trump who may or may not one day inherit the Trump hair genes, I don't make fun. I don't mock it," Don Jr. confirmed. But he might well be preparing his eldest son on how to perfect the famous Trump combover just in case he, too, inherits his grandfather's bad hair genes.

Advertisement

Donald John Trump III made headlines in February 2025 when his father shared several photos on Instagram in celebration of his 16th birthday. "Happy 16th Birthday to my biggest little man. Donnie I love you and I'm very proud of the young man you're becoming," he captioned them. The snaps weren't just a reminder that Donnie is growing up fast; they also hinted that he's practicing styling his hair just right, like all good Trump men do. Donnie might have a full head of hair right now, but in one shot with his beloved grandfather, the resemblance was uncanny — especially their hair.

@donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

In the other photos, Donnie's hair resembled his grandfather's infamous wind-blown do, which notably made headlines in February 2018 when the gusts decided to have their way with his treasured mane. Only, the president's grandson appeared to have styled his hair this way intentionally, or perhaps, despite the Trump dynasty's considerable riches, he simply doesn't own a comb.

Advertisement