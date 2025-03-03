Don Jr.'s Son Is Growing Up Fast (& Quickly Taking On Grandpa Trump's Signature 'Do)
President Donald Trump's hair transformation has long been a sore spot for the divisive politician, and it turns out his hair woes might be hereditary. Even the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., once admitted during a Magno News interview that he knows better than to poke fun at his dad's crowning glory. "As a Trump who may or may not one day inherit the Trump hair genes, I don't make fun. I don't mock it," Don Jr. confirmed. But he might well be preparing his eldest son on how to perfect the famous Trump combover just in case he, too, inherits his grandfather's bad hair genes.
Donald John Trump III made headlines in February 2025 when his father shared several photos on Instagram in celebration of his 16th birthday. "Happy 16th Birthday to my biggest little man. Donnie I love you and I'm very proud of the young man you're becoming," he captioned them. The snaps weren't just a reminder that Donnie is growing up fast; they also hinted that he's practicing styling his hair just right, like all good Trump men do. Donnie might have a full head of hair right now, but in one shot with his beloved grandfather, the resemblance was uncanny — especially their hair.
In the other photos, Donnie's hair resembled his grandfather's infamous wind-blown do, which notably made headlines in February 2018 when the gusts decided to have their way with his treasured mane. Only, the president's grandson appeared to have styled his hair this way intentionally, or perhaps, despite the Trump dynasty's considerable riches, he simply doesn't own a comb.
The Trump men are all obsessed with their hair
Donald Trump has accidentally confirmed his biggest insecurities on multiple occasions. The divisive leader showed the whole world just how much he wants them to believe his hairdo is the real deal when Trump invited a woman to inspect his mane to confirm its authenticity during a 2015 rally in Greenville, South Carolina. "It's my hair!" the former "Apprentice" host proudly proclaimed in response to a New York Times article in which Spanish journalist Ricardo Sánchez dubbed him "the man of the toupee," (via CBS News). "You have to do an inspection, this is getting crazy," Trump informed the unsuspecting woman, who awkwardly confirmed to the crowd that his mane appeared to be authentic.
Trump's hair has continued to be an unruly mess over the years, and in 2020, the controversial politician once again attempted to quell rumors that he wore a toupee. "My hair is blowing around, and it's mine," the president acknowledged to the gathered reporters during a press briefing smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, per Vogue, adding, "That's one thing you can't get away with — if it's not yours, then you've got a problem if you're president." In behavior reminiscent of his father's, Donald Trump Jr. has similarly tried to convince everyone that his hair is worthy of public praise, despite his genetics clearly being against him.
"So far I'm 46, I'm doing pretty good on the hair department. I'm an old man [...] Look at that white in the beard, you know, still haven't had the white in the hair, and I'm not vain enough to dye it," he told Magno News in 2024. The same cannot be said for the president, whose hair color had the internet doing a double take on more than one occasion when he decided to shake things up a bit.