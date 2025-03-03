TJ Holmes' Past Comments On Amy Robach's Marriage Are So Shady Now
T.J. Holmes has had his share of controversial moments when it comes to Amy Robach. The cohosts-turned-sweethearts began their relationship in secret, but have since become more public by sharing intimate details about their courtship on their podcast "Amy & T.J." One resurfaced comment that Holmes made years ago is coming back to haunt the couple.
Just one year before Holmes and Robach's secret love affair was made public (all but confirming that their respective marriages were over), Holmes praised his co-star's relationship with her then-husband. Robach was still married to Andrew Shue, and the couple appeared together on "GMA3" in October 2021 to promote their children's book, "Better Together." At the time, Holmes referred to Shue as "a dear, dear friend" and celebrated his marriage to Robach. "It's a love story like none other," Holmes said. "These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet."
The complete timeline of Holmes and Robach's romance is a juicy one. In November 2022, The Daily Mail released a bombshell report that Holmes and Robach had established a romantic relationship while still married to their respective spouses. (Robach had been married to Shue since 2010 while Holmes had been married to his wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010.) Following the photo evidence being made public, Robach and Holmes were removed as the co-hosts of "GMA3" on December 5, 2022 and ultimately fired from the network the following month.
Where the couples stand now
Now that they no longer need to keep their relationship under wraps, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be as strong as ever. They announced in October 2024 that they were living together, and many have speculated that the two will get engaged soon. In a May 2024 of Holmes and Robach's podcast "Amy & T.J.," Robach was not shy about how she wants to spend the rest of her life with Holmes. "I want to marry you. I don't need to, but I want to be married to you," she said to her boyfriend and cohost. "And that's such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts." Holmes agreed, saying, "We want to be married to each other."
The spouses that Holmes and Robach left behind have even found love — with one another! Evidently, both of their exes rebounded from the highly-publicized affair. Robach's ex Andrew Shue and Holmes' ex Marilee Fiebig were first reported to be dating in December 2023 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2024. While the public wondered how Andrew Shue really felt about his divorce from Amy Robach, Holmes' ex was "disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," according to a statement made to the Daily Mail by Fiebig's attorney.