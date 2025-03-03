TJ Holmes' Past Comments On Amy Robach's Marriage Are So Shady Now

T.J. Holmes has had his share of controversial moments when it comes to Amy Robach. The cohosts-turned-sweethearts began their relationship in secret, but have since become more public by sharing intimate details about their courtship on their podcast "Amy & T.J." One resurfaced comment that Holmes made years ago is coming back to haunt the couple.

Advertisement

Just one year before Holmes and Robach's secret love affair was made public (all but confirming that their respective marriages were over), Holmes praised his co-star's relationship with her then-husband. Robach was still married to Andrew Shue, and the couple appeared together on "GMA3" in October 2021 to promote their children's book, "Better Together." At the time, Holmes referred to Shue as "a dear, dear friend" and celebrated his marriage to Robach. "It's a love story like none other," Holmes said. "These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet."

The complete timeline of Holmes and Robach's romance is a juicy one. In November 2022, The Daily Mail released a bombshell report that Holmes and Robach had established a romantic relationship while still married to their respective spouses. (Robach had been married to Shue since 2010 while Holmes had been married to his wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010.) Following the photo evidence being made public, Robach and Holmes were removed as the co-hosts of "GMA3" on December 5, 2022 and ultimately fired from the network the following month.

Advertisement