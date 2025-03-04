4 Signs Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Relationship Won't Last

Scarlett Johansson has faced a lot of scrutiny when it comes to her love life, as her marriage to Colin Jost is her third. The actor was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and she welcomed her daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017.

In 2017, the "Marriage Story" actor revealed to Playboy what she really thinks about marriage, all while she was still married to Dauriac. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work," she remarked (via E! News). She went on to explain that she believes how much most people have to work at monogamy is an indicator that it goes against people's natural inclinations.

These statements have given some fans pause when it comes to her marriage with Jost. The truth is, they waited quite a bit before becoming exclusive. Speaking to E! News in March 2017, a source revealed that fresh off of her divorce from Dauriac, she was "still dealing with the fact that now she's had two failed serious relationships. She's not trying to rush into anything and is just chilling." However, later that year, Jost and Johansson became exclusive, leaving little time for her to work out her complicated feelings about her past relationships and monogamy.

