4 Signs Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Relationship Won't Last
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been Hollywood's, or rather New York's, 'It' couple since they began dating in 2017. The status never left them after their engagement in 2019, their wedding in 2020, and the birth of their first son, Cosmo, in 2021.
During an interview with Parade in July 2021, the actor revealed what attracted her to the comedian. "What you see is what you get with him. He's very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him." The pair seem very much in love. That being said, the red flags in Johansson and Jost's relationship are apparent, from him relentlessly laying into her on "Saturday Night Live" to her admitting that she believes "monogamy is unnatural," certain signs don't exactly point towards forever. Let's explore some red flags that could signify that their relationship may not last.
Colin Jost was Scarlett Johansson's third marriage, whereas it's his first
Scarlett Johansson has faced a lot of scrutiny when it comes to her love life, as her marriage to Colin Jost is her third. The actor was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and she welcomed her daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017.
In 2017, the "Marriage Story" actor revealed to Playboy what she really thinks about marriage, all while she was still married to Dauriac. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work," she remarked (via E! News). She went on to explain that she believes how much most people have to work at monogamy is an indicator that it goes against people's natural inclinations.
These statements have given some fans pause when it comes to her marriage with Jost. The truth is, they waited quite a bit before becoming exclusive. Speaking to E! News in March 2017, a source revealed that fresh off of her divorce from Dauriac, she was "still dealing with the fact that now she's had two failed serious relationships. She's not trying to rush into anything and is just chilling." However, later that year, Jost and Johansson became exclusive, leaving little time for her to work out her complicated feelings about her past relationships and monogamy.
He's humiliated her in front of millions
Colin Jost and his "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che began doing a tradition of "joke swaps," where one of them writes a joke for the other to read live during the broadcast. The tradition began a few years ago, and many of the jabs Che writes for Jost come at the expense of his bride, Scarlett Johansson. Because making fun of women is always funny and never misogynistic and disrespectful, right?
Johansson is well acquainted with 30 Rock, both from her marriage to Jost and because she's hosted "Saturday Night Live" several times. Che and Jost did one of their infamous joke swaps on a night when Johansson had once again joined the "SNL" cast in December 2024. They probably should've waited for that particular joke swap until Johansson was out of the building.
Some of the jokes Jost read may have landed him in the doghouse. The worst of which compared Johansson's body to a roast beef sandwich. When her husband made the joke, the cameras cut to Johansson backstage, looking into the monitor like she'd just seen a ghost. During an interview with Today from January 2025, the actor revealed her horror. "The jokes got — they were so vulgar. That's genuine shock." A little word of advice for Mr. Jost: keep ripping into your immensely successful wife; she might just go and find herself someone else.
He's made some interesting choices with their fortunes
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost make a considerable amount of money, and they know it. In December 2019, when the actor hosted "SNL" for the sixth time, she even made a joke that hinted at her staggering net worth. "[If] the show is bad, what are they gonna do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?" she joked (via People). What he has chosen to do with their wealth (seemingly without her input), however, is questionable.
Back in January 2022, Jost and fellow comedian Pete Davidson bought a boat on a whim. The pair purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry for a whopping $280,000. In 2024, Jost revealed to People how he felt about his prior investment. "It is absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I've ever made in my life." When the co-stars originally bought the vessel, they had imagined transforming it into an entertainment venue. However, that dream seems far away.
During a joint appearance on "Today" in January 2025, viewers got an insight into how Johansson feels about the purchase, "All I can say is that if anybody out there would like to start a GoFundMe for the Staten Island ferry, please be my guest," she joked. Maybe consulting with your spouse before making any kind of significant purchase, despite financial stability, is the way to go. Otherwise, you may end up with a $280,000 out-of-commission ferry.
Johansson's controversial career could lead to a rift in the relationship
Anyone who has been in the spotlight for as long as Scarlett Johansson is sure to take a few missteps in their career. The actor sparked controversy after being cast in the 2017 film, "Ghost in the Shell," when many thought the role should have gone to an Asian actor, as the film was based on a Japanese manga series. During an interview with Marie Claire in February 2017, she remarked, "I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person ... I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive."
In 2019, she sparked more criticism when she was cast as a transgender character in the film, "Rub & Tug," which was based on a true story. Although she initially defended her choice to take the role, Johansson eventually stepped away from the project. She told Vanity Fair, "In hindsight, I mishandled that situation...I wasn't totally aware of how the trans community felt ... in general about cis actors playing—transgender people."
Most celeb couples know their way around a scandal, but typically, they handle things behind closed doors. Jost, on the other hand, made a joke at Johansson's expense, poking fun at her playing diverse roles during "SNL's" 2020 Christmas joke swap. "It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie. But the good news is, Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson, " he read. Continuing to make jokes, even about his wife's more controversial public moments, might be a sign their marriage isn't in the best place.