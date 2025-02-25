Hollywood's Worst-Dressed List: February 2025
February may be the shortest month of the year, but it was not short on celebrities dressing terribly. Much of that has to do with the fact that February sits right in the middle of Hollywood's Awards Season, which means that stars were constantly walking the red carpet (or Super Bowl sidelines). Between the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the Grammys, and the biggest night in football, all of those events meant plenty of camera-ready outfits. It also meant that the fashion gods were both blessing and cursing the most beautiful people in show business, and for this list, we gathered up all of those celebrities who either chose poorly, flew too close to the sun, or maybe just did not know what they were wearing in February 2025.
Drew Starkey's khakis and blazer combo was too boring
We begin with the greatest red carpet offense — and that is being boring. Drew Starkey arrived at the SAG Awards wearing a Valentino suit with the twist of a red scarf instead of a tie, but it wasn't enough to elevate his look beyond mid-tier magazine model. While the khaki-colored pants and blue blazer make for a classic combination, the outfit came across as too casual, making it unclear whether Starkey was in attendance to accept an award or was hired to greet people at the door. But hey, the shaved head looks good on him. Now, if we could only get confirmation on who the "Outer Banks" star is dating, maybe they could give him some style advice.
Millie Bobby Brown was unrecognizable in old Hollywood glam
Millie Bobby Brown seems hellbent on doing whatever she can to make herself look older than she is — and while she did a decent job pulling off the shimmering, satin, peach-colored Louis Vuitton dress, we couldn't get past the fact that the "Stranger Things" star looked completely different. Hitting the red carpet at the SAG Awards with her new platinum blonde hair transformation in full effect, Brown left a playful curl over her forehead while relying a little heavily on makeup to evoke an old Hollywood Marilyn Monroe glam. Unfortunately, the ensemble ultimately fell short, given the fact that she looked nothing like herself.
Vera Wang's bra top and skirt left us confused
We suppose that when you're a fashion icon, you can wear whatever you want, but unfortunately, it is our job to then ask — what are we looking at? While she has certainly stunned the internet with her abs before, Vera Wang's two-tone black and white skirt at the BAFTA Awards looked good until our eyes got to the matching sunglass-shaped bra top that cheekily matched her actual sunglasses. Covered by a black motorcycle jacket, there was a lot going on, with the entire outfit making us feel like she looked more like a cartoon character than a renowned designer.
Gwendoline Christie seems stuck in Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie must've forgotten that "Game of Thrones" ended years ago because her outfit looked like she arrived at the BAFTA Awards straight from the battlefield. The black custom Giles Deacon dress had dramatically slashed sleeves that were accentuated by fantasy-inspired elvish hair extensions, making for a look that would have made more sense when the tall celebrity was still donning suits of armor. Points for being edgy and a little chaotic on what can be a stuffy red carpet, but Christie's style came away looking more confused than cohesive.
Brittany Mahomes underwhelmed in all white
Perhaps Brittany Mahomes was trying to look pure in her all-white ensemble, but the outfit she wore to Super Bowl LIX in support of her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, was underwhelming. The all-white outfit that paired a cropped jacket and corset with flared white jeans, felt a little too Puritanical Barbie, especially accentuated with her two favorite accessories — her kids. In fact, the red-dominant outfits of her kids were the only things that really balanced hers out, which only added to the sense that her fashion choice didn't stand on its own. Or maybe she was just taking the year off, because Brittany has had far better Super Bowl looks in the past.
Ariana Grande's scarecrow aesthetic was a strange choice
Ariana Grande should have said "thank u, next" to this overgrown and oddly hairy lamp-looking dress that she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards. The "Wicked" star wore a Dior dress that also looked a bit like a deconstructed burlap sack, which we think might have been a nod to the scarecrow from "The Wizard of Oz." But, she may have taken the fashion inspiration a bit too literally, ending up with a dress that's confusing at first glance. In the spirit of saying something nice, her makeup and hair paired perfectly with the earth tones that this outfit is embodying in nearly every way.
Hannah Einbinder wore an oddly shaped green dress
Honestly, Hannah Einbinder's Louis Vuitton look at the Critics' Choice Awards was kind of like that "is it gold or blue" dress debate that had the Internet up in arms years ago — look at it hard enough and the olive green box-of-a-dress might actually look good. But then we blink, and the illusion is broken. The "Hacks" star was wearing something more akin to a haute couture mascot costume than a red carpet look we want to remember. Maybe she should ask her famous mother for some guidance next time.
Billie Eilish's sailor look was forgettable
Look, everyone knows that Billie Eilish is going to wear something a little crazy — after all, blowing us away with style transformations is one of the things that keeps her audience coming back. But when she showed up to the Grammys looking like a sailor coming back from a long voyage, the Prada outfit felt both too tame for her usual flair and incomplete in its own identity. She wore slightly oversized all-black pants and a jacket with a tailored sailor cap and her requisite sunglasses. The stark black-and-white look dampened the usual fashion we love to see from Eilish. Sadly, we couldn't help but feel like we'd pass over her in a look book when we know she has it in her to be the main attraction.
Bianca Censori's attention-grabbing stunt left us unimpressed
We'll save the worst for last. Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may be rumored to have a struggling relationship, but they certainly came together for a dramatic stunt on the Grammys red carpet. They both arrived wearing black, with Censori in an overwhelming fur coat. In front of the cameras, Censori dramatically dropped her large furry black coat to reveal a fully see-through minidress with literally nothing left to the imagination beneath it. Maybe the two were trying to engineer some kind of "break the internet" moment akin to West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, but all they got was the bottom spot on our February list, with not a single item of clothing for us to remember Censori by.