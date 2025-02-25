Hollywood's Worst-Dressed List: February 2025

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it was not short on celebrities dressing terribly. Much of that has to do with the fact that February sits right in the middle of Hollywood's Awards Season, which means that stars were constantly walking the red carpet (or Super Bowl sidelines). Between the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the Grammys, and the biggest night in football, all of those events meant plenty of camera-ready outfits. It also meant that the fashion gods were both blessing and cursing the most beautiful people in show business, and for this list, we gathered up all of those celebrities who either chose poorly, flew too close to the sun, or maybe just did not know what they were wearing in February 2025.

