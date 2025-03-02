The Chicago Fire Cast's Real-Life Partners

Taylor Kinney plays the ruggedly handsome Kelly Severide in "Chicago Fire," but he's no Hollywood rookie. The actor has been toiling away in the industry for years, starring in movies like "The Other Woman" and "Zero Dark Thirty." Fans may also remember that he had a long relationship with Lady Gaga. The pair even got engagedbefore calling it quits in 2016. What you don't know about Kinney is that this bad romance (pardon the pun) didn't stop him from looking for love; he started dating model Ashley Cruger in 2022, making their red carpet debut at a charity event in the spring. Things seemed to heat up quickly between the pair, with Cruger appearing as a background extra in an episode of "Chicago Fire" the same year they went public.

When you know, you know — so, in April 2024, Kinney and Cruger made things official by getting hitched in an intimate ceremony in Chicago. While the happily married couple have been photographed with each other at numerous events, they like to keep details about their private life to themselves. However, we know that Cruger is an accomplished woman, with a degree in journalism from the University of Iowa under her belt, as well as a modeling contract with BMG Models. At the time of writing in February 2025, some of Kinney's followers have speculated that they have since separated, but there's no official confirmation to back this up.