Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst Pre-Trump Outfits, Ranked

In her days as an attorney, journalist, and former first lady of California, Kimberly Guilfoyle kept her look simple and professional: pantsuits and wrap dresses were her go-tos, usually in black, gray, or single bright colors. Then came Guilfoyle's long relationship with Donald Trump Jr., which began with a casual acquaintance in 2007, progressed to a romance 11 years later, and ended with a broken engagement in late 2024. As she entered the Trump circle, her style became considerably less subtle. Guilfoyle's hair extensions grew longer, her hemlines shorter, her necklines deeper, and her dresses tighter. Though no one knows for sure why she and Don Jr. broke up, rumor has it he felt she didn't present the kind of image befitting a first family. An unnamed insider once told People that Bettina Anderson, the first son's new flame, has more of the pedigree and fashion sense that passes muster with President Donald Trump. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," they said.

Not all of Guilfoyle's fashion missteps can be attributed to her connection to the first family, however. The new U.S. ambassador to Greece definitely made some questionable choices at times in her pre-Jr. days. We've gathered some of the most obvious examples and ranked them from merely unfortunate to totally cringe.