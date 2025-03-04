6 Royals Princess Diana Didn't Care For

Diana, Princess of Wales never quite fit in with the royal family. During her explosive interview with the BBC's "Newsnight" in 1995, Diana elaborated on why they treated her like an outsider after she married King Charles III back in 1981. "I do things differently because I don't go by a rule book, [and] because I lead from the heart, not the head," the beloved royal explained, per Bustle. Since she was evidently referring to her tendency to go out of her way to embark on charitable endeavors, it's unsurprising that Diana confirmed that the isolation was well worth the difference she was making in the world.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the headline-grabbing chat, the late Princess of Wales also divulged that she didn't look back too fondly on her wedding day to Charles, recalling, "The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul's Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine," (via Business Insider). And she naturally felt the changes in her life more profoundly during the holidays too. Speaking to Andrew Morton for his 1992 biography "Diana — Her True Story," the princess admitted that she dreaded Christmases at Sandringham because she could never get her head around all the really weird royal family traditions.

To make matters worse, Diana couldn't remember a time when a single royal family member bothered to get her a gift. Despite everything, though, Diana notably didn't let anyone dull her shine and always did what she felt was right whenever possible. Although Diana's free spirit made her the People's Princess, it also drove a wedge between her and several other royal family members.

Advertisement