White House Correspondent Natalie Winters Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet

As Generation Z makes their way into the White House, so does their fashion sense. First, it was Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who's had a few fashion fails we can't ignore. Now, Natalie Winters — the co-host of Steve Bannon's "War Room: Battleground" — is getting a lot of heat for her recent ensembles. The young White House correspondent shared her first outfit on the job on her Instagram, which received major backlash in the comment section, deemed an inappropriate choice for such a formal position. "Dress a little more professional," one person wrote. "Could you at least dress more modestly. This isn't high school, it's a PROFESSIONAL and highly privileged position to be in," said another.

After making headlines for her look, the journalist clapped back on X (formerly Twitter), reposting a Daily Mail article to say, "Excuse me? A few deranged haters comment that they didn't like my *sweater* and this becomes a story?" She continued: "It's very clear that your misinformation attacks FAILED so now you're pivoting by trying to depict me as some dumb, vapid bimbo. Good luck with that."

Obviously she believes what she's saying, because she didn't change a thread of her style even after the backlash, which also means her fashion faux pas won't stop making headlines anytime soon.