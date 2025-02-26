White House Correspondent Natalie Winters Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet
As Generation Z makes their way into the White House, so does their fashion sense. First, it was Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who's had a few fashion fails we can't ignore. Now, Natalie Winters — the co-host of Steve Bannon's "War Room: Battleground" — is getting a lot of heat for her recent ensembles. The young White House correspondent shared her first outfit on the job on her Instagram, which received major backlash in the comment section, deemed an inappropriate choice for such a formal position. "Dress a little more professional," one person wrote. "Could you at least dress more modestly. This isn't high school, it's a PROFESSIONAL and highly privileged position to be in," said another.
After making headlines for her look, the journalist clapped back on X (formerly Twitter), reposting a Daily Mail article to say, "Excuse me? A few deranged haters comment that they didn't like my *sweater* and this becomes a story?" She continued: "It's very clear that your misinformation attacks FAILED so now you're pivoting by trying to depict me as some dumb, vapid bimbo. Good luck with that."
Obviously she believes what she's saying, because she didn't change a thread of her style even after the backlash, which also means her fashion faux pas won't stop making headlines anytime soon.
Natalie Winters: 'White House Barbie'
Natalie Winters shared a photo on Instagram of her posing in a retro-inspired, fitted pink dress and nude heels at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center this month, which garnered a lot of attention. "Waist, fraud, & abuse," she captioned the post, with a winking emoji. Many commenters couldn't get over how stunning she looked, with one person even calling her, "WHITE HOUSE BARBIE."
Some, however, addressed their concerns with her dress. "Look great but too tight fitting to be working around the public. People will make hurtful comments and you are asking for trouble," one comment read. Another opined, "You look great for a hot date or romantic evening at a great restaurant. BUT ... the dress is very inappropriate as a Professional Reporter ... It is just wrong attire for the White House; it isn't a dinner date, it's serious Reporting."
She even caught the attention of the socially conservative and controversial podcaster Pearl Davis, who made her opinions known on Winters' X post. "I have never seen women fight for anything harder than the ability to be naked," Davis wrote, starting an online feud with Winters, who wrote back: "I think they call this a dress."
Social media users have harsh words for Natalie Winters' black bodycon dress
Natalie Winters' White House wardrobe may vary in color, but for the most part, it stays consistent in shape. The journalist posted another tight-fitting — this time black and ribbed — outfit on Instagram, with the caption: "Wearing black [because] RIP mainstream media." Much of the approval she receives from her followers is borderline flirtatious — one user even asked when she will be hosting at Hooters. Another commenter was far more critical, using Winters' aesthetic to claim that she's a "DEI hire." "Everyone has a chance to succeed, even a bimbo," they said.
Winters took to X to express how she was fed up with the wild headlines about her black dress. She posted a screenshot from an article by BlackSportsOnline.com, whose headline read: "Natalie Winters criticized for having no bra and thighs out at the White House." Winters wrote in her caption: "Okay these headlines are getting more and more absurd I don't think a single person has said that lmao." Some people took issue with her defense, with one person commenting, "Natalie dress appropriately and people will take you seriously."
Natalie Winters switches it up with a blazer and romper
Switching up her normal attire, Natalie Winters wore a navy blue, double-breasted blazer on top of what appears to be a bright fuchsia romper. Cliff Maloney, political commentator and CEO of Citizens Alliance, posed next to Winters in a photo he posted on X, which he captioned: "Strategizing with @nataliegwinters / Total patriot / Absolute legend." Still, reactions to the photo were all about whether Winters' outfit was too revealing — a similar reaction to Lauren Boebert's inappropriately short dress that looked like it was ripped from Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet.
"Natalie showing off the girls for clicks," someone said, while another wrote, "That's the type of outfit most patriot women would avoid. I'm just saying." There was significantly more criticism on Maloney's post than in the comment section of any of Winters' outfit posts on Instagram. "Respectfully, get a stylist if u wanna be taken seriously. You don't need to dress that way ... its unprofessional [sic]," wrote another X user. Is she the media's new rabble-rouser, or does Megyn Kelly still take the cake as the most scandalously dressed journalist?
Natalie Winters would be 'sent home to change' in her low-cut, turquoise dress
Surprise! Natalie Winters shocked the internet yet again in another bodycon dress. She posted a carousel of two photos on Instagram, showing off her curves in an accentuating turquoise number as she posed with her hand on her hip in the lobby of D.C.'s Willard Hotel. "I couldn't decide which one i [sic] liked more," she captioned the post. "Not appropriate for your role," one user asserted. "If you wore this in corporate America, you would be sent home to change. No need to show off the girls no matter what they cost."
The low-cut neckline appeared to be too much for some commenters, who begged Winters to cover up while on the job. The comment section was equally filled with praise, telling the reporter how gorgeous she looked. "If the [White House] allows [Lauren] Sanchez to parade in like a harlot that shows they have NO standards or dress protocols. ... she's beautiful," someone said in defense of Winters — don't worry, we know all about Lauren Sanchez's most inappropriate outfits, too.